GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday breaks Cass Lake-Bena scoring record
Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball sophomore guard Gabby Fineday scored 58 points against Laporte on Tuesday in Cass Lake, breaking the CLB single-game scoring record by a girls player.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball sophomore guard Gabby Fineday scored 58 points against Laporte on Tuesday in Cass Lake, breaking the CLB single-game scoring record by a girls player.
Amanda Gehrke previously held the record with 55.
The Lumberjacks matched up with Fergus Falls, Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, picking up a team victory over each opposing squad. Several Jacks wrestlers had perfect days on the mat.
The Lumberjacks (13-7-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first period and at one point were being outshot 11-3.
Trailing Duluth East on Thursday at the BHS Gymnasium, the Lumberjacks faced a stiff test coming back. But Bemidji started to clamp down defensively in the second half, quickly tying the game.
Detroit Lakes gymnasts finished 1-2-3 in all-around. Bemidji's Taylor Hanks placed fourth with a score of 32.95 and Addison Hill took fifth with 30.2.