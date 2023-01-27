STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday breaks Cass Lake-Bena scoring record

Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball sophomore guard Gabby Fineday scored 58 points against Laporte on Tuesday in Cass Lake, breaking the CLB single-game scoring record by a girls player.

012823.S.BP.CLBGBB Gabby Fineday.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball sophomore guard Gabby Fineday scored 58 points against Laporte on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Cass Lake, breaking the CLB single-game scoring record by a girls player. Amanda Gehrke previously held the record with 55.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 05:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball sophomore guard Gabby Fineday scored 58 points against Laporte on Tuesday in Cass Lake, breaking the CLB single-game scoring record by a girls player.

Amanda Gehrke previously held the record with 55.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLCASS LAKE BENA PANTHERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji sweeps quad meet in Sauk Rapids as 4 Jacks go 3-0
The Lumberjacks matched up with Fergus Falls, Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, picking up a team victory over each opposing squad. Several Jacks wrestlers had perfect days on the mat.
January 27, 2023 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji High School Hockey web art
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks break out for 6-2 win over East Grand Forks
The Lumberjacks (13-7-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first period and at one point were being outshot 11-3.
January 26, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
012823.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji plays ‘best game’ of season, falls to Duluth East in final moments
Trailing Duluth East on Thursday at the BHS Gymnasium, the Lumberjacks faced a stiff test coming back. But Bemidji started to clamp down defensively in the second half, quickly tying the game.
January 26, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
GYMNASTICS: Talented Detroit Lakes team tops Bemidji
Detroit Lakes gymnasts finished 1-2-3 in all-around. Bemidji's Taylor Hanks placed fourth with a score of 32.95 and Addison Hill took fifth with 30.2.
January 26, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report