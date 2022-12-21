GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji wins third straight as Milbrandt drops 19 points

HIBBING -- Katey Milbrandt had a breakout game for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night, tying a season high by netting 19 points and leading the Lumberjacks to a 67-45 win at Hibbing.

Milbrandt scored 11 of her points in the first half, and Mya Vincent added 10 in that stretch to help BHS to a 35-26 lead by halftime.

The Bemidji defense was even stingier in the second half, only allowing 19 points over the final 18 minutes as the Jacks (4-3) cruised past the Bluejackets (2-4) for their third straight win.

Joining Milbrandt in double figures, Beth Bolte tallied 17 points on the night, while Gracee Bieber matched Vincent’s game total with another 11 points. Emma Kivela tallied 18 to pace Hibbing.

Bemidji will be back on the road to face Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Brainerd.

Bemidji 67, Hibbing 45

BHS 35 32 -- 67

HIB 26 19 -- 45

BEMIDJI -- Milbrandt 19, Bolte 17, Bieber 11, Vincent 11, LaValley 7, Paquette 2.

HIBBING -- Kivela 18, Carlson 7, Toeme 7, Davis 6, Maki 5, Forbord 2.