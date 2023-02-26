99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji wins fourth straight to end regular season; section play starts Thursday

The Lumberjacks have been seeded fifth in the Section 8-4A Tournament and will open postseason play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at fourth-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen.

030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Celebration.jpg
The Lumberjacks celebrate a 70-69 victory over Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 25, 2023 10:25 PM

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team came alive in the second half Saturday night and surged to its fourth straight win, a 70-69 decision over Fergus Falls at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks finish the regular season with a 13-12 record. Bemidji has been seeded fifth in the Section 8-4A Tournament and will open postseason play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at fourth-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen.

030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Clara Bieber.jpg
Bemidji freshman Clara Bieber (15) goes to the net in the second half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fergus Falls (6-19) erupted for 41 first-half points and took a five-point lead to the locker room. But the Jacks held the Otters to 28 in the second half to get the victory.

The Jacks’ Beth Bolte scored 13 of her team-high 21 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. She finished with five makes from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Beth Bolte.jpg
Bemidji senior Beth Bolte (23) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Katey Milbrandt sparked Bemidji's first half with 12 of her 17 total points. Gracee Bieber also reached double figures with 10 points.

Fergus Falls got most of its points from two players, as Brynn Sternberg scored 26 and Cyntreya Lockett added 21.

Bemidji 70, Fergus Falls 69

FF 41 28 -- 69

BHS 36 34 -- 70

FERGUS FALLS -- Sternberg 26, Lockett 21, Carlson 7, Fullhart 5, Braeger 4, Ellison 3, Eberle 2, Hajicek 1.

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 21, Milbrandt 17, G. Bieber 10, Vincent 8, Peterson 7, C. Bieber 5, Lish 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) sinks a free throw during the first half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Bench.jpg
The Lumberjacks bench erupts after senior Beth Bolte scored a 3-pointer late in the second half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Allie Lish.jpg
Bemidji junior Allie Lish (30) dodges Fergus Falls' Cyntreya Lockett (24) in the first half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: 8 Lumberjacks headed to state tournament, tying school record
February 25, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2022993+BHS_Swimming.jpg
Prep
SWIMMING AND DIVING: Lumberjacks complete season at Section 8AA meet
February 25, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Prep
Gentry Academy needs OT to join Minnesota girls state title finalists
February 24, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service