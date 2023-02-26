GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji wins fourth straight to end regular season; section play starts Thursday

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team came alive in the second half Saturday night and surged to its fourth straight win, a 70-69 decision over Fergus Falls at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks finish the regular season with a 13-12 record. Bemidji has been seeded fifth in the Section 8-4A Tournament and will open postseason play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at fourth-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen.

Bemidji freshman Clara Bieber (15) goes to the net in the second half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fergus Falls (6-19) erupted for 41 first-half points and took a five-point lead to the locker room. But the Jacks held the Otters to 28 in the second half to get the victory.

The Jacks’ Beth Bolte scored 13 of her team-high 21 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. She finished with five makes from beyond the arc.

Bemidji senior Beth Bolte (23) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Katey Milbrandt sparked Bemidji's first half with 12 of her 17 total points. Gracee Bieber also reached double figures with 10 points.

Fergus Falls got most of its points from two players, as Brynn Sternberg scored 26 and Cyntreya Lockett added 21.

Bemidji 70, Fergus Falls 69

FF 41 28 -- 69

BHS 36 34 -- 70

FERGUS FALLS -- Sternberg 26, Lockett 21, Carlson 7, Fullhart 5, Braeger 4, Ellison 3, Eberle 2, Hajicek 1.

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 21, Milbrandt 17, G. Bieber 10, Vincent 8, Peterson 7, C. Bieber 5, Lish 2.

Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) sinks a free throw during the first half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks bench erupts after senior Beth Bolte scored a 3-pointer late in the second half against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer