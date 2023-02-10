GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji survives Crush comeback, seals off tight 3-point win

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team didn’t have the luxury of many calm moments on Thursday at the BHS Gymnasium.

Facing St. Cloud in a crucial Section 8-4A matchup, the Lumberjacks jockeyed with the Crush for a full 36 minutes. Every time the Jacks extended their lead, St. Cloud clawed back within reach.

Never was this more apparent than down the stretch. Up 57-48 with less than a minute left, Bemidji conceded back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Crush closed within three points.

But in the final moments, it was the Lumberjacks who applied the pressure, forcing a wild and errant St. Cloud 3-pointer to seal the 57-54 victory.

Bemidji senior Mya Vincent fast-breaks to the rim after a steal during the first half against St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It's fun to play in close games,” BHS head coach Darin Schultz said. “It's fun to put everything that we've been working on the last few weeks when we really focused on situational stuff (into a game). We were able to utilize and reference a lot of the stuff we've talked about the last week in the game tonight, and the girls were able to fight through it and find a way to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lumberjacks’ late closing run ensured that a night where they controlled much of the action wasn’t for naught. Bemidji (9-11) had leads of 23-16 and 33-27 in addition to the ultimately decisive 57-48 advantage, and though they never led by double digits, the Jacks made their tight edges stand up.

The Crush (7-13) had 6.0 seconds left when they regained possession down 57-54. Once the ball was inbounded, Schultz called for a foul on the floor, which soaked up 1.7 seconds of clock time. With 4.3 remaining, St. Cloud again sought a tying 3-pointer, but BHS executed its perimeter defense to perfection.

“Knowing that we’re up three on the last play of the game, the only thing that can beat us is an and-one or a 3-point shot,” Schultz said. “Knowing that the clock doesn't stop in those last seconds, if they hit a shot inside the arc, we win the game. So we were trying to take away any kind of outside shot, and the girls executed perfectly and found a way to come away with the win.”

Bemidji senior Beth Bolte high-fives her teammates after a free throw during the first half against St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The triumph may prove significant in the race for section seeding. Bemidji entered Thursday’s game slotted fifth of nine Section 8-4A teams in the QRF rankings, while St. Cloud came into the matchup ranked eighth. Thursday’s attainment keeps the Lumberjacks in position to face a more favorable adversary in the section playoffs.

“Today was a really big game for us,” Schultz said. “It's a huge section game. We're trying to climb back in and climb up the standings here before playoff time, and we’ve put ourselves in a really good position here going forward.”

Both teams exhibited balanced scoring throughout their lineups. St. Cloud had eight players fill up the scoresheet, led by Jayna Benson with 14 points and Elise Hausmann with 13.

Bemidji senior Gracee Bieber (24) drives to the rim during the first half against St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Seven players scored for the Lumberjacks, five of whom compiled at least four points. Beth Bolte led the way with 17. She was backed by Clara Bieber, who finished with 14 points while playing extended minutes in relief of Gracee Bieber. Saddled with foul trouble, Gracee Bieber still managed 13 points in limited action.

“Staying confident (was the key),” Schultz said. “We talked to the girls, we only had 23 points at halftime and we were tied. We had a lot of good looks that whole first half, none of them went in. Just stay confident, know to keep shooting the ball. Because they're going to go in, and they did there in the second half.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji next takes the court against section foe Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in Brainerd.

Bemidji 57, St. Cloud 54

STC 23 31 -- 54

BHS 23 34 -- 57

ST. CLOUD -- Benson 14, Hausmann 13, Brown 8, Jensen 6, Myllykangas 5, Kenning 4, Finken 3, Imdieke 1.

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 17, C. Bieber 14, G. Bieber 13, Milbrandt 4, Vincent 4, Peterson 3, Lish 2.