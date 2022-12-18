GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji posts best defensive effort since 2008 in 52-24 romp

LINDSTROM -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team put on a defensive show for the ages on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks stomped Chisago Lakes 52-24 in Lindstrom, and their 24 points allowed ties a 2018 performance for the program’s best defensive showing since surrendering just 22 against Duluth Central in December 2008.

BHS (3-3) distributed points among seven different scorers in the first half and tripled up the Wildcats 33-11 by the break. Chisago Lakes (2-2) only scored 13 points in the second half, and Bemidji walked out with a convincing 28-point win.

Nobody reached double-digit scoring for the Jacks, but Beth Bolte, Brynn Peterson and Mya Vincent all had nine points in the balanced effort.

Emily Erickson had a game-high 12 points for the Wildcats and Marissa Peterson chipped in eight, but that accounted for all but four of Chisago Lakes’ points.

BHS will try to keep its momentum alive with a 7:15 p.m. showdown against Hibbing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Hibbing.

Bemidji 52, Chisago Lakes 24

BHS 33 19 -- 52

CL 11 13 -- 24

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 9, Peterson 9, Vincent 9, Bieber 7, Milbrandt 5, Zetah-Cornelius 5, Lish 4, Huseby 2, Paquette 2.

CHISAGO LAKES -- Erickson 12, M. Peterson 8, Larson 2, Aldrich 1, Killeen 1.