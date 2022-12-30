GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji loses ‘freebie war’ in 67-59 loss to Mounds View

BEMIDJI -- You might need a microscope to watch the Bemidji High School girls basketball team wage war on opponents. The Lumberjacks have coined their focus the “freebie war,” which encompasses all the little things that it takes to be successful on the hardwood.

But Mounds View beat them at their own game, winning 67-59 over Bemidji on Thursday to open the Lumberjack Holiday Classic at the BHS Gymnasium.

“Against good teams, that’s the difference,” Bemidji head coach Darin Schultz said. “We lost the freebie war tonight, which cost us the game.”

Travels, touchy fouls and allowing offensive rebounds were a few of the culprits on Thursday night, and it prevented the Jacks from completing an upset bid against an athletic Mustangs group.

“When we play good teams like that, the difference comes down to the little things,” Schultz said. “It’s the missed layups and the missed opportunities that we had. … We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds tonight, and they got a lot of second-chance points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji senior Gracee Bieber (24) makes a move in the paint during the second half against Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Whistles were more frequent than field goal attempts in the early going, and both offenses had to return from the hibernation of the holiday break. The game featured just 15 combined points in the first eight minutes, and BHS (4-4) was stuck at eight points after 12 minutes.

Mounds View (6-2) regained its offensive footing first, ripping off a 15-1 run and assuming a towering 23-8 lead late in the first half.

“Both teams are coming off having five, six days off for break. Everyone’s going to be a little bit rusty,” Schultz said. “They adapted just a little bit faster.”

Bemidji managed a 31-20 deficit by halftime because Katey Milbrandt heated up late, and the Lumberjacks owned the start of the second half. BHS scored six straight points between Beth Bolte and Mya Vincent, and Gracee Bieber soon trimmed the difference to 35-32 on a driving layup, still with 11:10 remaining on the clock.

But Bemidji never got any closer.

The Mustangs answered with the next eight points as part of an 11-3 run, a decisive stretch that included three carbon-copy 3-pointers from Yazzy Abed.

Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) dribbles with the ball during the first half against Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) defends Mounds View's Jessica Eischens (20) during the second half on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“In the second half, we were able to throw some different defenses at them that caused some more turnovers and gave us some more scoring opportunities,” Schultz said. “… But they adjusted to what we were doing. (Abed) hit three open threes, and sometimes it comes down to making shots.”

The Jacks trailed 46-35 after Abed’s flurry, and they didn’t get the game back within two possessions until Bieber hit a corner three and made it 65-59 with 24 seconds left. But time ran too short on BHS, and Mounds View iced the win with a 21-for-26 performance from the free-throw line -- also going 16-for-18 in the second half and making their final 14 of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes when you get down 10 or 11, it gets hard to fight like that through a whole game,” Schultz said. “Our girls continued to battle, and I’m extremely proud of them. … We had a lot of great looks on offense, and we just couldn’t make some of them. That ends up being a big difference when it’s an eight-point game.”

Bemidji junior Allie Lish (30) moves to the net during the first half against Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bieber finished with a team-high 21 points for Bemidji, while Vincent added 15 and Milbrandt 15. Abed had a game-high 23 points for the Mustangs.

Bemidji will conclude the Lumberjack Holiday Classic against Tartan at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Mounds View 67, Bemidji 59

MV 31 36 -- 67

BHS 20 39 -- 59

MOUNDS VIEW -- Abed 23, Stenstrom 16, Eischens 11, Peterson 7, Kirk 4, Nelson 4, Roeber 2.

BEMIDJI -- Bieber 21, Vincent 16, Milbrandt 15, Bolte 4, Zetah-Cornelius 2, Lish 1.

ADVERTISEMENT