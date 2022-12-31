GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji holds Tartan to 18 in first half, cruises to victory

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team brought out the industrial clamps on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium.

Having developed a track record for lockdown defense so far this season, the Lumberjacks held Tartan to 18 points in the first half and opened up a 15-point lead. That advantage held in the second frame, and Bemidji cruised to a 64-49 win.

BHS (5-4) raced out to a 33-18 advantage in the first half, combining 11 points by Mya Vincent with a defensive effort that held the Titans to seven field goals. In the second frame, both teams scored exactly 31 points, giving the Jacks a smooth double-digit victory.

Bemidji senior Gracee Bieber (24) high-fives her teammates during a free-throw in the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Vincent led nine Lumberjacks in scoring with 15 points, while Gracee Bieber (12) and Katey Milbrandt (10) also reached double figures.

Vienna Murray paced Tartan (2-3) with 18 points, and Tijah Stroman added 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji returns to the floor against Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Alex.

Bemidji 64, Tartan 49

TAR 18 31 -- 49

BHS 33 31 -- 64

TARTAN -- V. Murray 18, T. Stroman 13, Hernandez 7, J. Stroman 4, L. Murray 2, Obse 2, Vu 2.

BEMIDJI -- Vincent 15, Bieber 12, Milbrandt 10, Bolte 9, Huseby 6, Malterud 4, Zetah-Cornelius 4, LaValley 2, Peterson 2.

Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) defends the ball during the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Beth Bolte (23) brings the ball up during the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer