GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji holds Tartan to 18 in first half, cruises to victory
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team brought out the industrial clamps on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium.
Having developed a track record for lockdown defense so far this season, the Lumberjacks held Tartan to 18 points in the first half and opened up a 15-point lead. That advantage held in the second frame, and Bemidji cruised to a 64-49 win.
BHS (5-4) raced out to a 33-18 advantage in the first half, combining 11 points by Mya Vincent with a defensive effort that held the Titans to seven field goals. In the second frame, both teams scored exactly 31 points, giving the Jacks a smooth double-digit victory.
Vincent led nine Lumberjacks in scoring with 15 points, while Gracee Bieber (12) and Katey Milbrandt (10) also reached double figures.
Vienna Murray paced Tartan (2-3) with 18 points, and Tijah Stroman added 13.
Bemidji returns to the floor against Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Alex.
Bemidji 64, Tartan 49
TAR 18 31 -- 49
BHS 33 31 -- 64
TARTAN -- V. Murray 18, T. Stroman 13, Hernandez 7, J. Stroman 4, L. Murray 2, Obse 2, Vu 2.
BEMIDJI -- Vincent 15, Bieber 12, Milbrandt 10, Bolte 9, Huseby 6, Malterud 4, Zetah-Cornelius 4, LaValley 2, Peterson 2.