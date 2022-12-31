99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji holds Tartan to 18 in first half, cruises to victory

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team brought out the industrial clamps on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium.

010423.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) goes up for a layup during the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 06:30 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team brought out the industrial clamps on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium.

Having developed a track record for lockdown defense so far this season, the Lumberjacks held Tartan to 18 points in the first half and opened up a 15-point lead. That advantage held in the second frame, and Bemidji cruised to a 64-49 win.

BHS (5-4) raced out to a 33-18 advantage in the first half, combining 11 points by Mya Vincent with a defensive effort that held the Titans to seven field goals. In the second frame, both teams scored exactly 31 points, giving the Jacks a smooth double-digit victory.

010423.S.BP.BHSGBB Gracee Bieber.jpg
Bemidji senior Gracee Bieber (24) high-fives her teammates during a free-throw in the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Vincent led nine Lumberjacks in scoring with 15 points, while Gracee Bieber (12) and Katey Milbrandt (10) also reached double figures.

Vienna Murray paced Tartan (2-3) with 18 points, and Tijah Stroman added 13.

Bemidji returns to the floor against Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Alex.

Bemidji 64, Tartan 49 

TAR 18 31 -- 49

BHS 33 31 -- 64

TARTAN -- V. Murray 18, T. Stroman 13, Hernandez 7, J. Stroman 4, L. Murray 2, Obse 2, Vu 2.

BEMIDJI -- Vincent 15, Bieber 12, Milbrandt 10, Bolte 9, Huseby 6, Malterud 4, Zetah-Cornelius 4, LaValley 2, Peterson 2.

010423.S.BP.BHSGBB Katey Milbrandt.jpg
Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) defends the ball during the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
010423.S.BP.BHSGBB Beth Bolte.jpg
Bemidji senior Beth Bolte (23) brings the ball up during the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
010423.S.BP.BHSGBB Brynn Peterson.jpg
Bemidji senior Brynn Peterson protects the ball during the first half against Tartan on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
