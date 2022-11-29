GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji hangs with Sabres for a half, but falls away in 2nd

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team made it a game early on against Sartell-St. Stephen on Monday in Sartell.

The Lumberjacks trailed the Sabres by just five points at halftime, staying attached alongside Sartell-St. Stephen’s potent offense. That dangerous group found another gear in the second half, though, and Bemidji ultimately fell 65-45.

The Jacks put forth a strong defensive showing in the first half, holding the Sabres to 29 points while scoring 24 themselves. They remained in the game early in the second half, but Sartell-St. Stephen eventually pulled away, scoring 36 points in the frame.

“We had a fantastic first half,” BHS head coach Darin Schultz said. “Battled defensively, and (it) was a good back-and-forth game.”

Beth Bolte led the Lumberjacks in scoring with 13 points, followed by Katey Milbrandt with 12. Brynn Peterson pitched in seven points and Kate Corradi compiled five.

Avery Templin totaled 25 points to lead the Sabres (1-0), while Chloe Turner poured in 14.

Now 1-1 this season after playing two games in three days, Bemidji gets over a week to practice before returning to the court against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Bemidji 45

BHS 24 21 -- 45

SSS 29 36 -- 65

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 13, Milbrandt 12, Peterson 7, Corradi 5, Vincent 4, Zetah-Cornelius 4.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN -- Templin 25, Turner 14, McClure 9, E. Crandall 7, Gack 4, Gainsforth 3, Geiger 3.