SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji hangs with Sabres for a half, but falls away in 2nd

The Lumberjacks trailed the Sabres by just five points at halftime, staying attached alongside Sartell-St. Stephen’s potent offense. That dangerous group found another gear in the second half, though, and Bemidji ultimately fell 65-45.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 28, 2022 10:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team made it a game early on against Sartell-St. Stephen on Monday in Sartell.

The Lumberjacks trailed the Sabres by just five points at halftime, staying attached alongside Sartell-St. Stephen’s potent offense. That dangerous group found another gear in the second half, though, and Bemidji ultimately fell 65-45.

The Jacks put forth a strong defensive showing in the first half, holding the Sabres to 29 points while scoring 24 themselves. They remained in the game early in the second half, but Sartell-St. Stephen eventually pulled away, scoring 36 points in the frame.

“We had a fantastic first half,” BHS head coach Darin Schultz said. “Battled defensively, and (it) was a good back-and-forth game.”

Beth Bolte led the Lumberjacks in scoring with 13 points, followed by Katey Milbrandt with 12. Brynn Peterson pitched in seven points and Kate Corradi compiled five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avery Templin totaled 25 points to lead the Sabres (1-0), while Chloe Turner poured in 14.

Now 1-1 this season after playing two games in three days, Bemidji gets over a week to practice before returning to the court against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Bemidji 45 

BHS 24 21 -- 45

SSS 29 36 -- 65

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 13, Milbrandt 12, Peterson 7, Corradi 5, Vincent 4, Zetah-Cornelius 4.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN -- Templin 25, Turner 14, McClure 9, E. Crandall 7, Gack 4, Gainsforth 3, Geiger 3.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSGIRLS BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY Payton Weidemann 2.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Payton Weidemann stops all 27 shots as Jacks tie B/LF in OT
Bemidji's junior goaltender excelled in her role, saving all 27 shots she faced as the Lumberjacks tied the Warriors 0-0 after 59 minutes of regulation and overtime.
December 20, 2022 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock