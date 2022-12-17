SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji downs St. Anthony Village with hot start, clutch finish

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team eked out a big road win on Friday night, pulling off a 59-56 victory over St. Anthony Village.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 16, 2022 08:08 PM
ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team eked out a big road win on Friday night, pulling off a 59-56 victory over St. Anthony Village.

The Lumberjacks (2-3) broke out with a 19-4 run to start the game, but the Huskies (4-4) raced right back into contention. Still, BHS held steady and took a 31-28 lead into halftime.

Another big run early in the second half spurred Bemidji onward, and Beth Bolte went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to ice away the win.

Bolte tallied 15 points on the night, while Gracee Bieber led the team with 16 points -- including a dozen in the second half. Mya Vincent chipped in another seven points for the Jacks.

Leilani Abraham posted 22 points for St. Anthony Village, which led all scorers.

BHS will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Chisago Lakes.

Bemidji 59, St. Anthony Village 56

BHS 31 28 -- 59

SAV 28 28 -- 56

BEMIDJI -- Bieber 16, Bolte 15, Vincent 7, Peterson 6, LaValley 5, Milbrandt 5, Zetah-Cornelius 5.

ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE -- Abraham 22, Cassidy 13, Timmins 8, Bauman 4, Schumann 4, Przybilla 3, Allen 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
