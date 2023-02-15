99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji back on winning track with triumph over Esko

Katey Mibrandt paced Bemidji with 19 points and went 7-8 from the free-throw line, including 6-6 in the second half. Three other Jacks compiled near-double-digit point totals.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 10:27 PM
ESKO – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team picked up its second close win in three games on Tuesday in Esko.

Facing Esko on the road, BHS took a nine-point lead at halftime, then more or less maintained that margin en route to a 57-49 win.

The Lumberjacks (10-12) piled up 32 points in the first half, giving them a near double-digit gap over Esko (12-9), which scored 23. Esko claimed the second frame by one point, but that wasn’t enough to meaningfully cut into the deficit.

Katey Mibrandt paced Bemidji with 19 points and went 7-8 from the free-throw line, including 6-6 in the second half. Three other Jacks – Gracee Bieber (nine), Beth Bolte (eight) and Brynn Peterson (eight) compiled near-double-digit point totals.

Cairin Berger led the way for Esko with 14 points. She was joined in double figures by Kyra Johnson, who put up 10.

Bemidji returns to the court against Cloquet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Cloquet.

Bemidji 57, Esko 49 

BHS 32 25 -- 57

ESK 23 26 -- 49

BEMIDJI -- Milbrandt 19, G. Bieber 9, Bolte 8, Peterson 8, C. Bieber 6, Lish 5, LaValley 2.

ESKO -- Cai. Berger 14, Johnson 10, Sinnott 8, Pettyjohn 6, Swanson 6, Kuklinski 3, Cad. Berger 2.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSGIRLS BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
