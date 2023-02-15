GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji back on winning track with triumph over Esko

ESKO – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team picked up its second close win in three games on Tuesday in Esko.

Facing Esko on the road, BHS took a nine-point lead at halftime, then more or less maintained that margin en route to a 57-49 win.

The Lumberjacks (10-12) piled up 32 points in the first half, giving them a near double-digit gap over Esko (12-9), which scored 23. Esko claimed the second frame by one point, but that wasn’t enough to meaningfully cut into the deficit.

Katey Mibrandt paced Bemidji with 19 points and went 7-8 from the free-throw line, including 6-6 in the second half. Three other Jacks – Gracee Bieber (nine), Beth Bolte (eight) and Brynn Peterson (eight) compiled near-double-digit point totals.

Cairin Berger led the way for Esko with 14 points. She was joined in double figures by Kyra Johnson, who put up 10.

Bemidji returns to the court against Cloquet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Cloquet.

Bemidji 57, Esko 49

BHS 32 25 -- 57

ESK 23 26 -- 49

BEMIDJI -- Milbrandt 19, G. Bieber 9, Bolte 8, Peterson 8, C. Bieber 6, Lish 5, LaValley 2.

ESKO -- Cai. Berger 14, Johnson 10, Sinnott 8, Pettyjohn 6, Swanson 6, Kuklinski 3, Cad. Berger 2.

