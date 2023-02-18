GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced scoring lifts Bemidji past Cloquet 65-55

CLOQUET -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team’s balance prevailed over Cloquet’s individual star Saturday, giving the visiting Lumberjacks a 65-55 win over the host Lumberjacks.

Four Bemidji players reached double figures, while Cloquet (15-9) got 30 points from Alexa Snesrud.

Katey Milbrandt led BHS with 16 points, followed by Beth Bolte with 15 and Gracee Bieber and Mya Vincent with 11 each.

The Jacks (11-12) will play Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 65, Esko 55

BHS 28 37 -- 65

CHS 24 31 -- 55

BEMIDJI -- Milbrandt 16, Bolte 15, G. Bieber 11, Vincent 11, LaValley 6, C. Bieber 6.

CLOQUET -- Snesrud 30, Carlson 11, Danielson 6, Hughes 3, Johnson 3, Issendorf 2.

