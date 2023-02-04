99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced scoring effort lifts Lumberjacks over Spartans

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team brat Rocori 58-45 on Saturday afternoon at home.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 05:40 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon at Bemidji High School.

Led by a balanced scoring effort, the Jacks knocked off Rocori 58-45.

Gracee Bieber was one of four BHS (8-11) players in double digits. She had a team-high 13 points. Clara Bieber (11 points), Mya Vincent (10) and Beth Bolte (10) also pushed the Lumberjacks to a win.

Rocori’s Jenna Boos led all scorers with 15 points.

Bemidji will host St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Bemidji High School.

Bemidji 58, Rocori 45

ROC 19 26 – 45

BHS 27 31 – 58

ROCORI – Boos 15, Stang 8, Field 8, Humbert 8, Bierschbach 4, VanErp 2

BEMIDJI – G. Bieber 13, C Bieber 11, Vincent 10, Bolte 10, Huseby 8, Peterson 3

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
