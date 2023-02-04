GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced scoring effort lifts Lumberjacks over Spartans

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon at Bemidji High School.

Led by a balanced scoring effort, the Jacks knocked off Rocori 58-45.

Gracee Bieber was one of four BHS (8-11) players in double digits. She had a team-high 13 points. Clara Bieber (11 points), Mya Vincent (10) and Beth Bolte (10) also pushed the Lumberjacks to a win.

Rocori’s Jenna Boos led all scorers with 15 points.

Bemidji will host St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Bemidji High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 58, Rocori 45

ROC 19 26 – 45

BHS 27 31 – 58

ROCORI – Boos 15, Stang 8, Field 8, Humbert 8, Bierschbach 4, VanErp 2

BEMIDJI – G. Bieber 13, C Bieber 11, Vincent 10, Bolte 10, Huseby 8, Peterson 3