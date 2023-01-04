GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alexandria zips by Bemidji with giant 2nd half

ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team faced a tough second half on Tuesday night, suffering through a 42-14 margin to close the night against Alexandria.

The Cardinals rode that huge advantage, plus a 41-30 lead by halftime, to cruise to an 83-44 victory in Alex.

The Lumberjacks (5-5) had just four scorers in the game. Gracee Bieber tallied 15 points and Beth Bolte chipped in 14 to both finish in double figures. Katey Milbrandt had eight points and Mya Vincent seven to round out the team’s scoring.

Hadley Thul led all scorers with 17 points for Alexandria (6-3).

Bemidji next returns home to face Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Alexandria 83, Bemidji 44

ALX 41 42 -- 83

BHS 30 14 -- 44

BEMIDJI -- Bieber 15, Bolte 14, Milbrandt 8, Vincent 7.

ALEXANDRIA -- Thul 17, Seesz 15, Scholl 14, Linow 11, Hoelscher 8, Beyer 7, Kelly 4, Haabala 3, Hennessy 2, Wolf 2.