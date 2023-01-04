99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alexandria zips by Bemidji with giant 2nd half

Bemidji next returns home to face Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the BHS Gymnasium.

010723.S.BP.BHSGBB Katey Milbrandt.JPG
Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) drives inside against Alexandria on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 03, 2023 11:30 PM
ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team faced a tough second half on Tuesday night, suffering through a 42-14 margin to close the night against Alexandria.

The Cardinals rode that huge advantage, plus a 41-30 lead by halftime, to cruise to an 83-44 victory in Alex.

The Lumberjacks (5-5) had just four scorers in the game. Gracee Bieber tallied 15 points and Beth Bolte chipped in 14 to both finish in double figures. Katey Milbrandt had eight points and Mya Vincent seven to round out the team’s scoring.

Hadley Thul led all scorers with 17 points for Alexandria (6-3).

Bemidji next returns home to face Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Alexandria 83, Bemidji 44

ALX 41 42 -- 83

BHS 30 14 -- 44

BEMIDJI -- Bieber 15, Bolte 14, Milbrandt 8, Vincent 7.

ALEXANDRIA -- Thul 17, Seesz 15, Scholl 14, Linow 11, Hoelscher 8, Beyer 7, Kelly 4, Haabala 3, Hennessy 2, Wolf 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
