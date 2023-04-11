Frustrations boil after MSHSL denies Bemidji High School’s appeals to move down classes

The collective wind was taken from the sails of many Bemidji High School athletes, coaches, faculty and supporters last Thursday.

Two years ago, the Minnesota State High School League bumped 13 BHS programs up a class in a statewide realignment. Aside from the football and dance teams, the Lumberjacks competed in the highest possible class in every sport. Despite formal appeals submitted by several coaches this spring, BHS teams are staying put in their competitive sections until at least 2025.

The MSHSL approved a new competitive section realignment starting during the fall of 2023. It will be in effect for two years before the board reassess again. All Bemidji teams stayed in their current sections except dance, which moved from 4AA to 4-3A.

“I think people were optimistic for better news. I was optimistic and hopeful,” BHS activities director Kristen McRae said. “There was some disappointment. When you look at the MSHSL’s school enrollment where they add the numbers for free and reduced lunches, we’re still a pretty darn big school in the grand scheme of things.”

The league states, “MSHSL enrollment is determined by the school’s Minnesota Department of Education enrollment in year one in grades 9-12, minus 40% of their educational benefit (free and reduced lunch).”

Bemidji’s MSHSL enrollment number for 2023-25 is 1,211. In many sports, BHS is less than 50 students from being able to compete in a lower class. The boys hockey cutoff is 1,202. The baseball, boys and girls swimming and diving and dance team cutoff is 1,197. Boys and girls basketball, cross country, boys soccer and track and field have a cutoff of 1,182.

Programs with a higher MSHSL enrollment number than their desired competitive section’s cutoff number must appeal to play in a lower class. Many BHS coaches provided strong cases to stay closer to home.

Bemidji is further away from most cutoff numbers than it was two years ago. More students in other areas of the state have alternative learning opportunities, which decreases enrollment at traditionally large schools.

“Honestly, I was a little disappointed,” said Darin Schultz, BHS head girls basketball coach. “The people that miss out on us not moving down to Class 3A are our girls. When we look to appeal and we write down the facts, we traveled over 3,900 miles, and our kids missed 32 hours of school. That’s an entire week of not being in the classroom. The travel requirement for us to play a Class 4A schedule of any kind has a big impact on the longevity of our season.”

Coaches and administration are in between a rock and a hard place when it comes to scheduling opponents. The MSHSL doesn’t require teams to play a set amount of section opponents in the regular season.

Schools like BHS either have to fork up the costs, traveling hundreds of miles to play higher competition, or settle for games and events against smaller schools.

Roughly 100 miles separate the Lumberjacks from the Brainerd, their closest section opponent in many sports. Moorhead High School is 129 miles away as the second-closest section rival.

“We’d still have to travel and go places if we were bumped down a class,” McRae said. “But moving down would help. If we look at basketball, for example, they’re not driving all the way to the Twin Cities for section games. You’re more in the Detroit Lakes and Little Falls areas. At the worst, you’re in the St. Cloud area.”

In some sports, metro schools have a drastic competitive advantage. Boys and girls swimming and diving head coach Woody Leindecker wasn’t given an appeal opportunity to compete in Class A.

“It was my understanding that our sport wasn’t on the list eligible to appeal,” Leindecker said. “Kristen showed it to me, and there were select sports that could appeal, which didn’t make any sense to me. That’s just how they do it, I guess.”

Leindecker’s frustrations echo a shared sentiment among many in the Bemidji area.

“The system is broken,” he left off. “You look at the schools in the cities, and there are private schools in Class A. There are private schools co-opping in Class A. You have public schools co-opping in Class A. That’s the frustrating part. It’s nowhere near a level playing field.”

Finding a fix

To put it simply, there isn’t a band-aid solution that works for all sports and all schools around the state to be accurately represented when it comes to the MSHSL’s current competitive section placement method.

Even though McRae agrees that BHS is a big enough school to compete against other like-sized schools, the travel for students and coaches and the costs for schools present frustrations.

“If you look at the amount of hours these kids put in on the road, and they get home from that basketball game or that swimming meet at midnight or 1 a.m., they’re up at their alarm in the morning with their homework done and in school by the 8:19 bell,” she added. “They make it, and that’s the expectation. Our kids are tough.”

BHS also doesn’t have a conference affiliation in most sports. Playing conference schedules locks teams into home and away matchups with relatively close teams each season. However, Bemidji’s proximity to a big enough conference is the hiccup.

“It makes it a little more difficult for scheduling,” McRae said of playing an independent schedule. “The Moorhead athletic director talked to me about how they’re not in a conference because they’re on a bit of an island just like us. But they also have Highway 94. They go 70 miles down the road to play a team when we’re navigating single-lane highways for two hours.”

If BHS were to join a conference, the best fit would be the Central Lakes. Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls, Rocori, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Tech and Willmar already find themselves on many Bemidji schedules. Yet, for some sports, joining a conference would add more complications.

“It’s been a discussion topic on the table for many years,” McRae said. “There hasn’t been a lot of progress. I think a lot of our teams would be very open to that. There are benefits to being in a conference, especially with scheduling and kids getting a chance to earn recognition and awards.”

She added that there are some drawbacks for sports like golf, which would draw them further away than the places they go now.

Lindecker expressed his plea for the MSHSL to use geography when it comes to a sport like swimming and diving – an activity with only two classes.

“It’s the common-sense answer,” he said. “Schools like us would save on expenses. Kids would have more classroom time. Our kids are student-athletes. Being a student comes first.”

Back to work

The Lumberjack faithful will have to collect two more years of evidence before presenting the MSHSL with more appeals. For Schultz, life on the road was a change of pace compared to his previous coaching position at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

“Our longest road trip was maybe an hour and 45 minutes,” Schultz said. “That was the very longest it could get. For us in Bemidji, that’s one of our shortest trips. Other than Grand Rapids, they’re all two hours or more. For me, it’s an adjustment with my family. I’m at home less. As a teacher, I’m also missing a lot of school. I’m missing opportunities to work with my students.”

The MSHSL did not provide denied appeals an explanation, which is something BHS coaches and administration would like more clarity about in the future.

“I wish that they would take into consideration the amount of travel we have to do to play a 4A schedule,” Schultz said. “We only get to play 10 4A games. We don’t get to play many section opponents. It’s hard to go to the cities night in and night out.

“If they’re going to leave us in 4A, it’d be nice to put some restrictions on it and say you have to play everyone in your section and force teams to travel up here a little bit more. We feel like it’s pretty one-sided.”

McRae and Schultz commended the BHS student-athletes for their ability to excel in academics and athletics despite the hurdles put in front of them.

“It’s not about the wins and the losses or success at the section level. It’s about logistics,” McRae said. “How can we make this healthier for our kids in the long run? … I’m not going to complain, and our coaches don’t complain. Our kids don’t complain. They put their shoes on, and they train. They get on the bus, and they do what they’ve been doing. It’s what they know.”

Schultz is proud of his girls for earning the MSHSL’s Silver Academic Team Award with a collective GPA above 3.5.

“We talk about controlling what you can control,” he said. “Considering all the travel and time management that goes into studies, those are the things they have control over, and they excel in those categories. Our girls have unbelievable resolve.

“To get back at 12:30 in the morning, it’s pretty easy to sleep in and come late to school. None of our kids do that. They get up and continue to chip away. When they get there, they still strive for excellence.”