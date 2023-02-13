99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep
News reporting
FOOTBALL: Bemidji High School assistant coach Jim McKeon dies unexpectedly

Jim McKeon, a longtime Bemidji High School football assistant coach, died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Jim McKeon
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 13, 2023 04:07 PM
BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School football assistant coach Jim McKeon passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

"It is with great sadness and with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of coach Jim McKeon," BHS head football coach Bryan Stoffel said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Jim has spent over 20 years being a positive force for kids in Bemidji.

"Known to those that knew him from afar as the 'coach who always wears shorts,' Jim will be remembered by those that had the pleasure to know him as a kind-hearted friend.

"As devastated as we are, we take comfort knowing he's with his daughter, Gianna, and will be looking over us all. We love and will miss our dear friend."

The McKeon family lost Gianna in January 2022 at the age of 10 after being diagnosed in February 2021 with telangiectatic osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Pictured from left are Rocco, Haley, Ruby, Gianna and Jim McKeon pose for a family photo after a boys football game in November 2021.
The longtime BHS coach won the Butch Nash award at the 2022 Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame banquet in Minneapolis.

The honor is given to assistant coaches in the state who play a prominent role in their school's football program and own qualities that make them "the epitome of the ideal assistant coach."

At the awards presentation, McKeon was described as "the godfather of Bemidji football. He has spent 20 years being a positive force for kids at Bemidji High School. Through it all, his commitment to his 'boys,' willingness to sacrifice for others and his dedication to our sport has been immeasurable.

"We in the Bemidji community are extremely fortunate to have coach McKeon, and we are ecstatic that his work is being recognized at the state level."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
