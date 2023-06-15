Former Gopher Katie Borowicz to hold Pacesetter basketball camp in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Katie Borowicz, a Minnesota women’s basketball starter during the 2022-23 season as a redshirt freshman, will be directing the Pacesetter Tour of Champions basketball camp in Bemidji.

On Wednesday, June 28, at the Bemidji High School Gymnasium, girls entering grades 4-9 will get a chance to learn from Borowicz, a former Roseau basketball star and a six-year letter winner. All players will meet at noon for the four-hour camp. The session is limited to the first 36 players to register.

Borowicz has the Minnesota high school record with 21 assists in one game. She was “recruited by former Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen to join the Gophers when she was a senior in high school. At 17 years old, she started in a Big Ten game toward the end of the season.

"Borowicz is an excellent ballhandler, passer, driver, shooter and defender. She had five steals in five games for the Gophers," a release said. "She is an excellent 3-point shooter and led the Gophers with a free-throw percentage over 90%."

Tracy Borowicz, the mother of Katie, will also be a camp director. All three Borowicz girls — Kylie, Kacie and Katie — were All-Tournament players in the Class AA State Championships. All three started when Roseau won the 2017 state title in Class AA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further information and registration for the camp is available at pacesettersports.net.