Sports

Centaurs plate 14 runs in split with East Grand Forks

The Bemidji American Legion baseball team split its doubleheader against East Grand Forks on Wednesday night.

070123.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Peyton Neadeau.jpg
Bemidji's Peyton Neadeau throws the ball to first base for an out in game one of a doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:38 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team had a tale of two games in its doubleheader against East Grand Forks on Wednesday.

The first was a 24-run shootout, ending in a 14-10 Centaurs win. The nightcap fell in favor of East Grand Forks by a score of 4-0 despite the complete-game pitching effort of Peyton Neadeau.

Bemidji trailed 7-2 before Ty Lundeen cut into the deficit with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ryan Loewe made it 7-4 with a run-scoring hit in the next at-bat. After an RBI groundout, Hunter Brodina trimmed East Grand Forks’ lead to one with a single.

Bemidji scored four more runs to take the lead in the fifth inning. Following East Grand Forks’ two-run frame, Neadeau singled in a run before Loewe walked with the bases loaded. The Centaurs tied the game on a fielder’s choice, then went ahead 10-9 on a throwing error.

Loewe delivered the game-winning blow in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs with a bases-loaded double. Stonewall Gessner added another with an RBI single one batter later. Ben Corradi came in relief during the final two innings, picking up the win with only one hit allowed.

Bemidji mustered only five hits in game two. Neadeau surrendered two earned runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts in the loss.

The Centaurs wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 14, East Grand Forks 10

EGF 100 621 0 – 10-9-3

BEM 020 444 X – 14-18-2

WP: Corradi (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 0

EGF 020 200 0 – 4-7-1

BEM 000 000 0 – 0-5-1

LP: Nedeau (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
