Sports Prep

Brainerd doubles up Bemidji in season-opening meet

The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team recorded seven top-two finishes, including a three-place sweep in the diving competition.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:35 PM

BRAINERD – The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team got an early-season test on Tuesday in Brainerd.

In a dual meet with the defending Section 8AA champions, the Lumberjacks recorded seven top-two finishes, including a three-place sweep in the diving competition. Kennedy Olson tallied the top score at 171.10, followed by Ridley Hadrava (155.95) and Taylor Hanks (144.10) in second and third place, respectively. They totaled 13 points for Bemidji in a 126-60 loss.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Marley Ueland, Abby Daman, Naomi Olson and Kylie Donat took second place with a time of 2:06.58. Daman teamed up with Elena Harmsen, Elle Wille and Ryan Gaskins to finish in second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:50.91.

Daman notched her third runner-up finish in the 50-yard freestyle (26.96). She then took second place again in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.07.

Gaskins took second place in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 5:55.12. She also added a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.34). The team of Donat, Wille, Harmsen and Gaskins closed the meet with a third-place time of 4:13.71 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

