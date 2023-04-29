BOYS TENNIS: Newbies get first wins as Jacks roll to two more team victories

BEMIDJI – New faces entered the Bemidji High School boys tennis lineup tonight without skipping a beat.

The Lumberjacks moved to 7-1 this season with wins of 5-2 and 6-1 over Duluth Marshall and Thief River Falls, respectively, on Friday at the BHS tennis courts. Backed by crafty veterans, Thomas Harris and Will Greendahl picked up their first career victories against the Hilltoppers.

Harris beat Daniel Qui 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Greendahl teamed up with Aidan Larson at No. 2 doubles for a 6-1, 6-0 win.

BHS stayed unbeaten in doubles contests. Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen won two No. 1 doubles matches. Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown also won twice in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

Casey Rupp rolled at No. 1 singles. He knocked off Marshall’s Landon Wheeler 6-1, 6-4 before rolling to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Reece Janisch.

“Casey Rupp has continued to quietly put together an excellent campaign at No. 1 singles, collecting another two wins today,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “We have been fortunate to have a recent history of excellent players in that position, and Casey has shown he is the next one in that line. He, Jacob (Fuhrman) and Aidan (Larson) have been excellent captains for the team this year.”

Leo Mathews bounced back from a hard-fought loss in his first match to draw even on the day. He beat Geran Gonsorowski of Thief River Falls 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to cap his night. Owen Lappinga had little trouble taking down Kaleb Funk at No. 4 singles in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

“Thief River Falls always has a strong group, and there were really good matches across the board,” Fodness said. “The wind and the cold were factors, slowing the pace of play down at many times. However, I thought the guys did a great job of adjusting their games to the conditions by using their patience and taking advantage of the wind on either side of the court.”

April isn’t too early for Senior Day. The Jacks host Moorhead at noon on Saturday, April 29, at the BHS tennis courts.

Bemidji 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Wheeler 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Jelatis (DM) def. Fuhrman 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

No. 3: Schmickle (DM) def. Mathews 7-6, 6-4

No. 4: Harris (BHS) def. Qi 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Perry-Spears/Grim 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Larson/Greendahl (BHS) def. Johnsrud/Graham 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Kim/Ballmer 6-0, 6-0

Bemidji 6, Thief River Falls 1

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Re. Janisch 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Je. Cornelius (TRF) def. Fuhrman 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Mathews (BHS) def. Gonsorowski 6-4, 6-3

No. 4: Lappinga (BHS) def. Funk 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. JJ Cornelius/Rh. Janisch 5-7, 6-1, 10-7

No. 2: Larson/Johnson (BHS) def. Rantanen/Burkel 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Carlson/Dagg 6-1, 6-1