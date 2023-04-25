BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks sweep doubles twice, split Hibbing triangular

HIBBING – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team has a heck of a doubles lineup.

The Lumberjacks split a triangular in Hibbing against Duluth East and the host school. BHS claimed all six doubles matchups, moving to 4-1 on the season.

The Jacks needed all three doubles wins against Hibbing in their 4-3 victory. Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen edged out a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win in the No. 1 slot. Aidan Larson and Brooks Johnson beat Tyler Fisher and Keaton Petrick 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown also won 6-1, 6-1 in the third doubles matchup.

Casey Rupp earned a 6-1, 6-3 win over Tristen Babich at No. 1 singles, tipping the scales in favor of Bemidji.

“Hibbing was a very athletic team, and it was good to see everyone in the singles lineup compete very well,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “Casey Rupp secured a nice victory at the No. 1 spot to get us our fourth point. First doubles also had a great comeback after dropping the first set to flip the script and really control the rest of the match.”

The same doubles teams swept all three matches against the Greyhounds in a 4-3 loss. McNallan and Hasbargen beat Karl Kimber and Ewen Moe 6-3, 6-3. Larson and Jonson pulled out a three-set win over Colin McShane and Ben Hefferman (6-2, 6-1, 10-4). Brown and Bahr rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.

“Duluth East is 12th in the state rankings right now and has a very strong, balanced lineup,” Fodness said. “It was great to see our doubles teams sweep and our singles players do everything they could against a very talented and veteran singles lineup for Duluth. Jacob Fuhrman was a good example of that as he pushed the second set score to 6-4, almost forcing a third set.”

The Lumberjacks host Grand Rapids at 4:30 on Thursday, April 27, at the BHS Tennis Courts.

Bemidji 4, Hibbing 3

Singles

No. 1 Rupp (BHS) def. Babich 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Gabadi (HIB) def. Fuhrman 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 Hildebrand (HIB) def. Mathews 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 Dickson (HIB) def. Lappinga 6-4, 5-7, 10-2

Doubles

No. 1 McNallan-Hasbargen (BHS) def. Anderson-Hendrickson 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Larson-Johnson (BHS) def. Fisher-Petrick 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Bahr-Brown (BHS) def. Fosso-Rewertz 6-1, 6-1

Duluth East 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1 Patten (DUL) def. Rupp 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 Delaney (DUL) def. Fuhrman 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Gunderson (DUL) def. Mathews 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 Good (DUL) def. Lappinga 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 McNallan-Hasbargen (BHS) def. Kimber-Moe 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Larson-Johnson (BHS) def. McShane-Heffernan 2-6, 6-1, 10-4

No. 3 Bahr-Brown (BHS) def. Baumgarten-Steiner 6-2, 6-2