BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks split Sartell triangular against Sabres, Warriors

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team received two more tests on Friday in the form of Sartell and Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks split the Sartell triangular, beating the host school 4-3 before falling to the Warriors by the same margin.

Aidan Larson and Brooks Johnson won both No. 2 doubles matches in straight sets. Matt Brown and Jackson Bahr also went 2-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Against Sartell, Casey Rupp beat Zak Farley 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen also won at No. 1 doubles, beating Aiden and Bailey Woods 7-5, 6-0.

Brainerd did something no team has done this year: hand McNallan and Hasbargen a doubles loss. Karlton Anderson and Clark Haglin pulled out a three-set thriller (6-4, 1-6, 6-3) to beat the Jacks’ top doubles team. Owen Lappinga won in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 7-5) over Nick Morghan to claim Bemidji’s third point.

The Lumberjacks (11-2) host Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8, for their final regular-season home matches at the BHS tennis courts.

Bemidji 4, Sartell 3

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Farley 6-3, 6-4

No. 2: Michand (SAR) def. Fuhrman 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Hengel (SAR) def. Mathews 6-1, 4-6, 10-7

No. 4: Paulson (SAR) def. Lappinga 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. A. Woods/B. Woods 7-5, 6-0

No. 2: Larson/Johnson (BHS) def. Otto/Kenning 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Maw/Durmahter 6-3, 6-2

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: M. Morghan (BRD) def. Rupp 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

No. 2: Aadland (BRD) def. Fuhrman 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Bra. Johnson (BRD) def. Mathews 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Lappinga (BEM) def. N. Morghan 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Anderson/Haglin (BRD) def. McNallan/Hasbargen 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

No. 2: Larson/Bro. Johnson (BEM) def. Tollefson/Campbell 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BEM) def. Robertson/Riffle 7-5, 6-1