BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks ‘experiment’ with new lineup at Northwest quadrangular

Team wins and losses were not awarded at the Northwest quadrangular, giving the BHS boys tennis team a free roll to shake up the lineup at the season’s midway point.

BHS_Tennis web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:32 PM

CROOKSTON – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team played in a different kind of meet on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks competed against singles and doubles teams from three opposing schools – Crookston, Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks – in the Northwest quadrangular. Team wins and losses were not awarded, giving the Lumberjacks a free roll to shake up the lineup at the season’s midway point.

“... We used this as a chance to experiment with a few different combinations and give guys a chance to play in some different positions in the lineup,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “Jacob Fuhrman was a good example of a player who had a chance to really improve by playing in the No. 1 singles position against some really strong competition. He played very well in all three of his matches, and that was a great experience for him and Aidan Larson to get some singles experience at the top of the lineup.”

Fuhrman, Larson and Leo Mathews went 1-2 in each of their three matches on Thursday in Crookston. Fuhrman beat Carson Knutson of East Grand Forks 7-6 (3), 6-3. Larson took down Crookston’s Isaac Thomforde 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, while Mathews beat Crookston’s Sam Widseth in three sets (1-2, 7-5, 6-3) at No. 3 singles.

Owen Lappinga rounded out the singles competitors. He went 2-1, beating the representatives from Crookston and East Grand Forks.

Casey Rupp traditionally holds down the No. 1 singles position. However, on Thursday, he slotted into the top doubles spot with Jack McNallan. They went 2-1, picking up wins of 6-1, 6-1, and 6-0, 6-1 over Crookston and East Grand Forks, respectively. JD Hasbargen and Brooks Johnson went 3-0 at No. 2 doubles. Jack Bahr and Matt Brown also rolled to a sweep at No. 3 doubles.

The Jacks will head to Sartell for a 12:45 p.m. triangular on Friday, May 5, at Sartell High School.

