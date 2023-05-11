BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks drop hard-fought battle against Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS – Five of the seven matches between the Bemidji High School boys tennis team and Thief River Falls went to three sets on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks ended up on the wrong side of four close battles, falling 4-3 in a tightly-contested dual against the Prowlers. Thief River Falls won three singles matches en route to handing BHS its third loss this season.

The Jacks (11-3) earned two doubles wins. Brooks Johnson and Thomas Harris were perfect at No. 3 doubles in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ike Olson and Caleb Funk. Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen won a three-set thriller over JJ Cornelius and Rhett Janisch. Aidan Larson picked up the lone singles win for Bemidji, beating Spencer Hempel 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the third slot.

The Prowlers earned three of their points in third-set victories. Reece Janisch went the distance to knock off Casey Rupp at No. 1 singles. Owen Lappinga suffered the same fate against Andy Dagg at No. 4 singles. Geran Gonsorowski and Lucas Rantanen beat Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

The Lumberjacks are back at it at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12 in Detroit Lakes.

Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Re. Janisch (TRF) def. Rupp 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 2: Je Cornelius (TRF) def. Fuhrman 6-1, 6-4

No. 3: Larson (BHS) def. Hempel 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

No. 4: Dagg (TRF) def. Lappinga 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. JJ. Cornelius/Rh. Janisch 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3

No. 2: Gonsorowski/Rantanen (TRF) def. Bahr/Brown 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

No. 3: Johnson/Harris (BHS) def. Funk/Olson 6-0, 6-0