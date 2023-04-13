BOYS TENNIS: Jacks 'let it rip' in season-opening win over Crookston

BEMIDJI – Bemidji High School athletes can see the light at the end of the bad-weather tunnel.

The Gillett Wellness Center hosted an indoor track and field meet on Tuesday, then welcomed two high school tennis programs on Thursday afternoon. Bemidji handled Crookston, earning a 5-2 victory in its season opener.

“It went really well,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “We practiced a little bit, but we haven’t practiced in about a week. It was really nice for the boys to get out and hit and really hit the ground running. … I was impressed with our newcomers. I thought they put together some really, really nice matches.”

Two singles wins and a doubles sweep got the Lumberjacks in the win column after a delayed start to the spring sports season. Behind some seasoned veterans and eager rookies, Bemidji went into its first dual of the season with one goal in mind.

“The term of the day was ‘Let it rip,’” Fodness said. “Don’t think too much. Just let it rip. That’s what you always do once that sun starts shining again. It’s the first meet of the season. Our strategy out on the court is to let it rip. So let it rip.”

The Jacks had little trouble in their three doubles wins. Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win in the first slot. Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown shook off a narrow 7-5 win in their first set to beat Grant Funk and Jack Everett 6-2 in the second. Brooks Johnson and Max Louvar didn’t lose a game in their 6-0, 6-0 victory over Elliot Bartiam and Evan Pruneda.

Casey Rupp notched Bemidji’s first win of the afternoon. He beat Isaac Thomforde 6-0, 6-1.

“You saw really good leadership from Casey Rupp at No. 1 singles,” Fodness said. “He’s an all-around athlete that plays other sports at the high school. He stepped right on the court like nothing had changed. He went out and controlled the point early. I think that settled everybody in. You like to see your seniors and your captains handle business and compete hard. That settles everybody else into the lineup.”

Leo Matthews picked up the other singles win for BHS. He beat Gunnar Groven 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth spot.

Northern Minnesota’s April snowfall kept all spring athletes indoors. Thursday was a chance for the Lumberjacks to shake the rust off. Fodness was impressed with the resolve of his lineup to battle through early-season mistakes.

“It’s really easy to get wrapped up in making your first error and telling yourself that you didn’t get to practice for a week,” he said. “It’s easy to let those frustrations get to you. That can happen in life outside of sports. None of the guys brought that stuff up. The things they couldn’t control were not even in their minds. That’s such a good life thing. We all need to be better at that in life, myself included.”

While the Lumberjacks hope to play the remainder of their matches outside, their first one indoors was an opportunity to put a long offseason to the test.

“You look at some of the people that had really strong matches today – guys like Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown are good examples at No. 2 doubles,” Fodness said. “I could keep saying names, but when I stop, I’m leaving people out. Some of the boys who really stood out and had those strong matches put in work in the offseason. They’re consummate court rats.”

Fodness commended the coachability of his team, calling them “120-degree players” for their work in the winter when it was 20-below-zero and in the summer when temperatures hovered triple digits.

“They just want to play,” he said. “They are here to hit, and they are such great listeners. Guys like Leo Matthews today stepped in like he’s played 20 varsity matches. He hasn’t, but he’s played 100 matches in the summer and the winter.”

Bemidji 5, Crookston 2

Singles

No. 1 Rupp (BHS) def. Thomforde 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Winjum (CRK) def. Larson 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

No. 3 Widseth(CRK) def. Furhman 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)

No. 4 Mathews (BHS) def. Groven 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 McNallan-Hasbargen (BHS) def. Kelly-Lubinksi 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Bahr-Brown (BHS) def. Funk-Everett 7-5, 6-2

No. 3 Johnson-Louvar (BHS) def. Bartium-Pruneda 6-0, 6-0