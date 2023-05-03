BOYS TENNIS: Jacks keep rolling, sweep Grand Rapids triangular

GRAND RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team handled the challenge of playing an unfamiliar opponent on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks swept the Grand Rapids triangular, steamrolling their way to a 7-0 win over the host school before pulling out a 4-3 victory over Hermantown.

The Thunderhawks were outmatched up and down the lineup. The Jacks cruised to seven wins in straight sets, beating Grand Rapids for the second time in two weeks.

“It was good to see the boys improve on our 5-2 score from earlier in the year,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “Aidan Larson flipped over into the singles lineup for the Grand Rapids match, and both Jacob Fuhrman and Leo Mathews made some really great adjustments to bounce back from losses to Hermantown earlier in the day.”

Hermantown pushed Bemidji, but another dominating stretch of doubles performances moved the Lumberjacks to 9-1 on the season.

Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen won both No. 1 doubles matches on Tuesday, surrendering only four games all afternoon. Larson and Brooks Johnson were perfect at No. 2 doubles against Hermantown, while Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown took care of business with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

Casey Rupp’s No. 1 singles win over Aaron Evjen was the deciding point.

“Casey continued some really strong play, and the doubles lineup kept playing some very good matches,” Fodness said. “It was really windy again today, and the boys did a really good job of adjusting. I thought the older guys did a really good job of settling everybody into focusing more on how they used the wind to their advantage than how the wind affected how their play.”

Bemidji will compete in a Crookston quadrangular at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Bemidji 7, Grand Rapids 0

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Dulong 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Henrichsen 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Larson (BHS) def. Lonson 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Mathews (BHS) def. Griffen 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Spahn/Schroeder 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Kerr/Olson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Louvar/Johnson (BHS) def. Morque/Haarklau 6-0, 6-1

Bemidji 4, Hermantown 3

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Evjen 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: S. Swenson (HER) def. Fuhrman 6-4, 7-5

No. 3: Kangas (HER) def. Mathews 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Skytta (HER) def. Lappinga 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Young/Knutzov 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Larson/Johnson (BHS) def. Matthews/Palokangas 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. G. Swenson/Johnson 6-1, 6-3