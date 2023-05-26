BOYS TENNIS: Hasbargen, McNallan/Rupp make quarters at 8AA individuals

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team concluded two days of individual tournament play at the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Thursday at St. Cloud Tech.

Three Lumberjacks advanced to the second day after surviving the 8AA North Subsection Tournament on Tuesday in Alexandria. JD Hasbargen made the singles quarterfinals, winning a match against Alexandria’s Niklas Cook (7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-4) to move on.

On Thursday, Hasbargen was eliminated in the round of eight with a 6-0, 6-1 defeat to South No. 1 seed Zach Bengtson of Becker.

Bemidji’s doubles pairing of Jack McNallan and Casey Rupp also advanced to Thursday’s sectionwide competition thanks to wins over Breck Winter/Nick Buboltz from Detroit Lakes (6-1, 6-2) and Moorhead’s Oscar Bergeson/Brody Hansen (6-2, 6-1) on Tuesday.

The Jacks’ duo lost in the quarterfinals on Thursday to Becker’s Max Haugen and Nick Gruber by a score of 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Aidan Larson and Jacob Fuhrman also competed for Bemidji in the subsection doubles competition, beating Moorhead’s Fi Kjos/Elliot Lien 6-3, 6-4 before losing in the next round to eventual subsection champions Owen Gilbertson and Cole Haabala of Alexandria (6-4, 6-2).

Brooks Johnson competed for the Lumberjacks in the singles bracket as well, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 over Moorhead’s Jinu Lee before falling 6-2, 6-2 to Detroit Lakes’ Reed Henderson.

The end of the section individual tournament marks the official end of the tennis careers for six Bemidji seniors. The Jacks graduate Jackson Bahr, Matt Brown, Will Greendahl, Fuhrman, Larson and Rupp from the program.