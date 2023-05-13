BOYS TENNIS: Doubles keep rolling, Jacks split Detroit Lakes triangular

DETROIT LAKES – The Bemidji High School boys tennis doubles teams remain a force.

The BHS duos went six for six on Friday at the Detroit Lakes triangular. The Lumberjacks split the day, beating the Lakers 6-1 and then falling to Alexandria 4-3.

Against Detroit Lakes, Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen beat Nick Buboltz and Cooper Moore at No. 1 doubles. Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown also won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, beating Devon Berg and Reece Borgman 6-3, 6-1. Brooks Johnson and Max Louvar were perfect at No. 3 doubles over Cole Deraney and Zane Roberts.

BHS needed only one singles win to lock up a team victory. Jacob Fuhrman, Aidan Larson and Leo Mathews won at second, third and fourth singles, respectively.

The Jacks (12-4) rolled out a different lineup against Alexandria. Rupp and McNallan beat Blake Svee and Leo Kompelien 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Larson and Hasbargen teamed up to beat Ryker Bosek and Erik Reinke at No. 2 doubles, while Bahr and Brown rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals won all four singles matches, including a three-set thriller in the fourth slot. Brett Thornberg beat Johnson 5-7, 7-5, 11-9 to clinch the team victory.

“We picked up a good win against a really athletic Detroit Lakes team, and I was really happy with how hard the boys competed against Alexandria,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “In terms of communication on the courts and making adjustments, I thought it was one of our best matches of the year in taking care of the little things well. That’s a nice thing to build on going into playoffs next week.”

Bemidji finds out where it sits in the Section 8AA Tournament on Monday, May 15.

Bemidji 6, Detroit Lakes 1

Singles

No. 1: Henderson (DL) def. Rupp 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Zamzo 6-4, 7-6 (9-7)

No. 3: Larson (BHS) def. Winter 6-0. 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4: Mathews (BHS) def. Mercil 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Buboltz/Moore 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Berg/Borgman 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Johnson/Louvar (BHS) def. Deraney/Roberts 6-0, 6-0

Alexandria 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Gilbertson (ALX) def. Fuhrman 6-2, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2: Haabala (ALX) def. Mathews 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Godfrey (ALX) def. Lappinga 6-3, 6-0

No. 4: Thornburg (ALX) def. Johnson 5-7, 7-5, 11-9

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Svee/Kompelien 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Larson/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Bosek/Reinke 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Fernholz/Johnson 6-2, 6-3