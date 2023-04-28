BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji makes history with first boys tennis radio broadcast

BEMIDJI – On Thursday, Aidan Larson did something no Bemidji High School boys tennis player had done before: a post-match interview on the radio.

Larson climbed a ladder up to the makeshift KBUN radio booth after his No. 2 doubles win with Brooks Johnson. He answered a series of questions from play-by-play commentator Joel Hoover while his teammates watched from several feet below with wide eyes and big smiles.

KBUN has called three girls tennis matches in recent years, an idea inspired by longtime head coach Mark Fodness. However, every previous plan to get the boys on the airwaves fell short because of weather postponements.

Now, BHS head coach Kyle Fodness watched his team live out his father’s vision during a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids at the Lumberjacks' first home dual outdoors this season.

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting sports director Joel Hoover, left, talks with Bemidji senior Aidan Larson during a play-by-play broadcast for a match against Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Jared Rubado / Bemidji Pioneer

“This is the result of him and other people consciously thinking about what they can do that’s best for the kids,” Fodness said of his dad. “We talked about it today, the tradition that comes with being a part of this school. There’s a sign in the weight room that says, ‘Tradition never graduates.’ I always like that one because the stuff that gets passed through players and teams should live on.”

Fondness praised the efforts of Hoover and the BHS administration for making an event like Thursday’s possible. The broadcast stood above the fenced-in courts on a chilly afternoon.

“When you talk about wanting to coach in Bemidji, one of the many reasons is when you bring up an idea to Joel (Hoover), Troy (Hendricks), (Kristen) McRae; everybody goes, ‘Let’s make it happen,’” Fodness said. “It’s not, ‘That would be hard.’ It’s, ‘Let’s make it happen.’ It’s cool to have the radio here, but it’s about the fact that this school and KBUN wanted to come out here and try it.”

The Jacks moved to 5-1 this season and stayed unbeaten in doubles contests. The team of Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen won in straight sets (6-2, 7-5) at the top of the lineup. Their unspoken chemistry has given them a leg up through six matches.

“He’s really good at the net,” Hasbargen said of McNallan. He finishes most of the points. I have weak volleys. (McNallan) has great volleys. We’re a pretty good fit.”

McNallan lauded Hasbargen’s serves, attributing them to the duo’s unbeaten run in April. Bemidji’s doubles teams have been the rock behind another strong start.

Bemidji senior Casey Rupp returns a backhand volley during a singles match against Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“Last year, we had a hot start, and the whole season went pretty well,” McNallan said. “Then we lost in the section finals. This year, we’re not off to as hot of a start, but we’re still feeling pretty good. We’re just taking it one day at a time. It’s going to help a lot going into the (postseason). We have some young players that will have to step up.”

Larson and Johnson rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Matt Brown and Jack Bahr pulled away to a 7-5, 6-1 win. Casey Rupp rolled at No. 1 singles, beating Dylan Henrichsen 6-2, 6-1. Jacob Fuhrman got the better of Joe Sutherland at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-4).

Now that the fanfare has subsided, the Lumberjacks are working toward a bigger goal in the Section 8AA Tournament at the end of May.

“We need to continue to approach every match as a way to get better,” Fodness said. “That’s probably cliche, but if everybody is doing that, then we’re going to get to where we want to be at the end of the season. We need to have patience. We need to accept the fact that not everybody is going to have their A-game at the same time. We saw that today. Everybody is in a little bit of a different spot.

Bemidji's Brooks Johnson tosses the ball up for a serve during a doubles match against Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“Have faith in your teammates and pick them up when they’re down. By the end of the year, you’re going to be firing on all cylinders. Just have faith in the process and keep the big picture in mind.”

Bemidji will host Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the BHS tennis courts.

Bemidji 5, Grand Rapids 2

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Henrichsen 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Sutherland 6-1, 6-4

No. 3: Lonson (GR) def. Mathews 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-2

No. 4: Griffen (GR) def. Lappinga 2-6, 6-3, 11-9

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Dulong/Kerr 6-2, 7-5

No. 2: Larson/Johnson (BHS) def. Olson/Schroeder 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Brown/Bahr (BHS) def. Spahn/Haarklau 7-5, 6-1

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting sports director Joel Hoover, left, does a play-by-play broadcast for Bemidji's match against Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji's JD Hasbargen returns a volley during a doubles match against Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji's Matt Brown hits a serve during a doubles match against Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer