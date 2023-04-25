99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji goes 14-0 against Fergus Falls, Moorhead in perfect tri

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:21 AM

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team may never lose again.

That’s likely an exaggeration, but it wasn’t on Monday in Moorhead. The Lumberjacks swept both Moorhead and Fergus Falls 7-0 in a triangular meet, winning each varsity match against both opponents.

“Well-played matches today from everyone,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “I thought we were much improved in the second match against Fergus Falls compared to the first match against Moorhead. And the doubles teams worked well with each other and communicated well. I thought the singles lineup made some really good in-match adjustments to settle in as the day went on.”

Bemidji’s individual victories all came in straight sets. Against Moorhead, Casey Rupp (6-3, 6-1); Jacob Fuhrman (6-0, 6-0); Leo Mathews (6-2, 6-4) and Owen Lappinga (6-3, 6-0) had little trouble at Nos. 1-4 singles, respectively.

In doubles, pairs Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen (6-4, 6-1); Aidan Larson and Brooks Johnson (6-1, 6-2) and Jackson Bahr and Matt Brown (6-2, 6-1) similarly cruised at Nos. 1-3.

The Jacks (3-0) picked up where they left off against Fergus Falls in the second matchup of the day. Rupp, Fuhrman, Mathews and Lappinga once again swept the singles in straight sets, with Mathews’ 7-5 first-set triumph the only set that was in doubt. McNallan and Hasbargen, Larson and Johnson, and Bahr and Brown breezed through their doubles matches, winning all sets by at least four games.

BHS will get back to work at the Hibbing triangular at noon on Tuesday, April 25, in Hibbing.

Bemidji 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Bergeson 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Skatvold 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Mathews (BHS) def. Lee 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Lappinga (BHS) def. Hazeldine 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Hansen/Lien 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: Johnson/Larson (BHS) def. Kjos/Voxland 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Meyer/Hancock 6-2, 6-1

Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Ackerson 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Scheirer 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Mathews (BHS) def. Flugstad 7-5, 6-0

No. 4: Lappinga (BHS) def. Lysne 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Johnson/Leopold 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Johnson/Larson (BHS) def. Reed/Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. Peppel/Koch 6-0, 6-1

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
