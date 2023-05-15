BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji earns 2nd seed in 8AA North playoffs, will host Sartell in first round

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team earned another match on its home courts.

The Lumberjacks were given the No. 2 seed in the Section 8AA North Team Tournament. With a 12-4 record, the Jacks will host third-seeded Sartell at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the BHS tennis courts. Seedings were awarded by a vote among coaches in each subsection.

On Friday, May 5, Bemidji beat Sartell 4-3 on the road in the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Lumberjacks swept all three doubles matches and picked up a win at No. 1 singles.

Alexandria was voted the top team in the North and will take on the winner of fourth-seeded Detroit Lakes and fifth-seeded Moorhead on Wednesday. Becker earned the top spot in the South and will host the winner of fourth-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice and fifth-seeded Willmar. St. Cloud claimed the second seed in the South. They will play the winner of third-seeded Monticello and sixth-seeded Big Lake.

All first and second-round matches will occur on Wednesday, with the top two seeds in each subsection hosting. The remaining four teams will play the semifinal and championship rounds starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at Sartell High School.

Bemidji will elect two singles and two doubles teams to compete in the Section 8AA North Individual Tournament at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Alexandria Area High School. The remaining players will advance to the Section 8AA Individual Championships at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at St. Cloud Tech High School.

