Sports Prep

BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji breezes Moorhead in home dual, 5 players perfect

Coming off a triangular sweep on Friday featuring multiple players getting their first varsity wins, the Lumberjacks racked up another home win on Saturday, sweeping Moorhead at the BHS courts.

BHS_Tennis web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:32 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys tennis team continues to roll right along.

Coming off a triangular sweep on Friday featuring multiple players getting their first varsity wins, the Lumberjacks racked up another home win on Saturday, sweeping Moorhead 7-0 at the BHS tennis courts.

Bemidji’s singles players had very little trouble dispatching their opponents. Casey Rupp cruised 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, just as Jacob Fuhrman did at No. 2. No. 3 Leo Mathews flipped their scores with a 6-1, 6-0 win, and No. 4 Owen Lappinga was perfect with a 6-0, 6-0 finish.

In doubles, No. 1 pair Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen delivered a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7 win. The other two pairs – No. 2 Aidan Larson/Brooks Johnson and No. 3 Jackson Bahr/Matt Brown – matched Lappinga with spotless 6-0, 6-0 score lines.

The Jacks (8-1) will return to the court to face the field at the Grand Rapids triangular starting at noon on Tuesday, May 2, in Grand Rapids.

Bemidji 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

No. 1: Rupp (BHS) def. Lien 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Kjos 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Mathews (BHS) def. B. Hazeldine 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Lappinga (BHS) def. Erlandson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Bergeson/Hansen 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7

No. 2: Larson/Johnson (BHS) def. Hancock/Meyer 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Bahr/Brown (BHS) def. W. Hazeldine/Dohn 6-0, 6-0

