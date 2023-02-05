99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Standout finishes lift Bemidji to second in Park Rapids

The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Park Rapids Last Chance Invitational on Saturday.

2022993+BHS_Swimming.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 06:12 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team took home a second-place finish from the Park Rapids Last Chance invite on Saturday morning.

The Lumberjacks' team score of 586 trailed only the host school, Park Rapids (665). It was good enough to beat Detroit Lakes (436) and Perham/New York Mills (171).

BHS took first place in two events. Walker Erickson won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.75. Adam Allery was right behind him in second place (25.13). Moses Son claimed the fastest time in the 100 butterfly at 56.80, beating Park Rapids' Cameron Runyan (1:07.23) by over 10 seconds.

The Jacks had a handful of second-place finishes as well. Son was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley at 2:16.34, while Tanner Johnson took second in the 200-yard free (2:06.04). The 400-yard relay team of Son, Allery, Johnson and Erickson finished with a time of 3:37.06 for second place.

Erickson also notched a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (51.27), while Matthew Winkle came in third in the 100 backstroke (1:10.39). The 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams also took third place.

The Lumberjacks are back in their home pool on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. against Thief River Falls.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
