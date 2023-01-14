BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Son tops butterfly as Jacks take 2nd at Bemidji Invite

BEMIDJI -- The Grand Forks KnightRiders topped a three-team field on Friday at the Bemidji Invitational high school boys swim meet.

The KnightRiders, with swimmers from Central and Red River high schools, compiled 766 team points. The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team took second with 488, and Thief River Falls was third with 422.

Moses Son was Bemidji’s only first-place finisher, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.27 seconds. Son also finished third in the 200 freestyle at 2:00.02.

Bemidji's Kyle Yoder swims the 200-yard freestyle duirng a Bemidji Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the BHS pool. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks took second place in two relays with the same foursome of Son, Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Walker Erickson. They were second to Grand Forks in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.18 and 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.57.

Bemidji’s Brayden Anderson took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:33.23 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.01, while teammate Erickson claimed third place in the 50 free at 24.12 and 100 free at 53.08.

The Jacks are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in a dual meet at Thief River Falls.