99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Son tops butterfly as Jacks take 2nd at Bemidji Invite

Moses Son won the 100-yard butterfly, the Lumberjacks finished second in two relays and Bemidji took second place as a team at its home invitational.

011423.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Brayden Anderson 2.jpg
Bemidji's Brayden Anderson swims the 200-yard IM duirng a Bemidji Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the BHS pool.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 13, 2023 09:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- The Grand Forks KnightRiders topped a three-team field on Friday at the Bemidji Invitational high school boys swim meet.

The KnightRiders, with swimmers from Central and Red River high schools, compiled 766 team points. The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team took second with 488, and Thief River Falls was third with 422.

Moses Son was Bemidji’s only first-place finisher, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.27 seconds. Son also finished third in the 200 freestyle at 2:00.02.

011423.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kyle Yoder 2.jpg
Bemidji's Kyle Yoder swims the 200-yard freestyle duirng a Bemidji Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the BHS pool.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks took second place in two relays with the same foursome of Son, Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Walker Erickson. They were second to Grand Forks in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.18 and 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.57.

Bemidji’s Brayden Anderson took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:33.23 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.01, while teammate Erickson claimed third place in the 50 free at 24.12 and 100 free at 53.08.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in a dual meet at Thief River Falls.

Related Topics: BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGBEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
011823.S.BP.BHSWRES Hunter Heim.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji sweeps 3 duals to open Rick Lee Invite at Sanford Center
The Rick Lee Invite, heralded for its history and tradition in the Bemidji community, began a new chapter at Sanford Center. The ice was gone, and eight wrestling mats adorned the glassless rink.
January 13, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
011422.S.BP.BHSBHKY Wyatt Mattfield.JPG
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji shuts out DL, wins 6th straight behind 3 different scorers
After posting their fifth straight win for the first time since 2016, the Lumberjacks shut out Detroit Lakes on the road behind goals from Cael Knutson, Hunter Brodina and Wyatt Mattfield.
January 12, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spuds hang on for 56-54 win over visiting Lumberjacks
After Bemidji’s Quinten Yeung rebounded a missed Moorhead free throw, the Jacks had one last chance to score, but couldn’t connect on a court-long pass as time ran out.
January 12, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moorhead surges in second half, tops Bemidji 46-32
After a 17-17 first-half tie, Bemidji took a 24-21 lead on a nifty 3-point play by Katey Milbrandt. But the Spuds scored the next 16 points, many of them on 3-pointers, to pull away.
January 12, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report