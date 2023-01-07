BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Son, Erickson pace Jacks as Bemidji lands 10th at Border Battle

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Moses Son and Walker Erickson paced the Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team on Saturday, as the duo led the Lumberjacks into the Border Battle in West Fargo, N.D.

Son placed 16th among all individual scorers with 27 points, and Erickson placed 26th with 21. As a team, BHS tallied 110 points to finish in 10th of 12 schools.

Both Son and Erickson were in on Bemidji’s best result of the day, which was a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Those two, along with Adam Allery and Tanner Johnson, clocked a 1:38.65 time.

Son also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.85 and eighth in the 200 IM at 2:20.59. Erickson, meanwhile, was fifth in the 50 freestyle at 24.03 and 10th in the 100 free at 53.16.

The same duo also contributed to the 200 medley relay, which placed 10th in 1:56.04 with the additional aid of Johnson and Brayden Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 400 free relay team of Allery, Kyle Yoder, Zach Roberts and Anderson was also 11th in 4:07.24.

Allery rounded out the Jacks’ top-20 performances with a 16th-place time of 26.10 in the 50 free. He finished with two points and placed 88th on the individual leaderboard.

Fargo Davies won the meet with 329 points, while Grand Forks Red River was second (264 points) and Sauk Rapids-Rice third (262).

Bemidji will dive back into action with a home invitational at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the BHS pool.

Team Results

1-Fargo Davies 329; 2-Grand Forks Red River 264; 3-Sauk Rapids-Rice 262; 4-Melrose/Sauk Centre 212; T5-Centennial 211; T5-West Fargo 211; 7-Fergus Falls 189; 8-Andover 179; 9-West Fargo Sheyenne 175; 10-Bemidji 110; 11-Detroit Lakes 78; 12-Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44.