Sports | Prep
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Jacks post several top-15 finishes among talented field

Moses Son led the way with a fourth-place finish and also participated in two relays that placed in the top 10.

BHS_Swimming web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 29, 2022 07:37 PM
BRAINERD – The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team matched wits with numerous teams at an invite in Brainerd on Thursday, ultimately placing seventh of eight teams at the event.

Bemidji compiled 115 team points, trailing first-place Brainerd (546) by a sizable margin. Buffalo/Maple Lake (458.5) and Monticello (383.5) rounded out the top three.

The Lumberjacks landed a number of top finishers among a talented field. Moses Son led the way with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (57.93). Along with Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Walker Erickson, Son also participated in the Jacks’ 200 freestyle relay that took sixth with a time of 3:45.71. In the 400 free relay, Brayden Anderson, Johnson, Erickson and Son combined to clock a time of 1:42.32 for a seventh-place finish.

Bemidji placed in the top 15 in multiple other events. Son took 10th in the 200 free with a time of 2:05.30, Erickson placed 11th in both the 50 free (24.62) and the 100 free (54.44), and Nick Carlson clocked a 1:15.09 in the 100 breaststroke to finish 14th.

Matthew Winkle, Anderson, Kellen Knutson and Kyle Yoder combined to take 12th in the 200 medley relay at 2:08.95, Will Termont, Winkle, Knutson and Daniel Scherling clocked a 4:34.86 to place 12th in the 400 free relay, and Allery, Yoder, Winkle and Termont finished 13th in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:52.52.

The Lumberjacks return to the pool for the Border Battle at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in West Fargo, N.D.

Team Results

1-Brainerd 546; 2-Buffalo/Maple Lake 458.5; 3-Monticello 383.5; 4-Moorhead 288; 5-Melrose/Sauk Centre 260.5; 6-Willmar 154; 7-Bemidji 115; 8-Bloomington Kennedy 76.5.

