BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Jacks fall in dual with Melrose-Sauk Centre

The Lumberjacks got first-place finishes from Moses Son in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.4 seconds and Nick Carlson in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.67.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 09:16 PM
BEMIDJI -- Melrose/Sauk Centre defeated the Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team 126-57 Friday night at the BHS pool.

Bemidji's foursome of Matthew Winkle, Walker Erickson, Kellen Knutson and Zach Roberts placed second in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.56. Bemidji also placed second in the 200 freestyle relay, with Son, Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Erickson posting a time of 1:40.98. The team of Erickson, Allery, Johnson and Son placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.73.

Son took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.28. Allery was second in the 50 freestyle in 25.59. Erickson took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:39.49.

The Jacks will host Park Rapids and Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, back at the BHS pool.

