BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Bemidji splits 2 duals against Park Rapids, TRF

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team split a pair of dual meets on Thursday at the BHS pool.

Facing off against Park Rapids and Thief River Falls, the Lumberjacks lost 98-80 to Park Rapids but defeated TRF 82-69.

Bemidji’s best event was the 400-yard freestyle relay, which saw the Lumberjacks take the top two spots in the field. Moses Son, Walker Erickson, Tanner Johnson and Adam Allery placed first with a time of 3:40.74, and Brayden Anderson, Kyle Yoder, Matthew Winkle and Will Termont took second place with a time of 4:06.34.

Individually, Erickson took home a first-place finish, topping the 100-yard butterfly in 59.48. Son had multiple second-place finishes, taking runner-up in the 50 free (23.79) and 100 free (52.00). Erickson added a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:59.38), as did Johnson in the 200 IM (2:26.72) and Nick Carlson in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.52).

Anderson clocked a time of 5:56.30 in the 500 free to place third. Winkle also took third in the 100 backstroke at 1:13.96, as did Kellen Knutson in the 100 butterfly with his 1:15.78.

The Lumberjacks return to the water to face Park Rapids again at a time to be determined on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Park Rapids.