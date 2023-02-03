99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Bemidji splits 2 duals against Park Rapids, TRF

020423.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Matthew Winkle.jpg
Bemidji's Matthew Winkle fist-bumps his teammates after the 500-yard freestyle during a meet against Park Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the BHS pool.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 02, 2023 11:14 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team split a pair of dual meets on Thursday at the BHS pool.

Facing off against Park Rapids and Thief River Falls, the Lumberjacks lost 98-80 to Park Rapids but defeated TRF 82-69.

Bemidji’s best event was the 400-yard freestyle relay, which saw the Lumberjacks take the top two spots in the field. Moses Son, Walker Erickson, Tanner Johnson and Adam Allery placed first with a time of 3:40.74, and Brayden Anderson, Kyle Yoder, Matthew Winkle and Will Termont took second place with a time of 4:06.34.

Individually, Erickson took home a first-place finish, topping the 100-yard butterfly in 59.48. Son had multiple second-place finishes, taking runner-up in the 50 free (23.79) and 100 free (52.00). Erickson added a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:59.38), as did Johnson in the 200 IM (2:26.72) and Nick Carlson in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.52).

Anderson clocked a time of 5:56.30 in the 500 free to place third. Winkle also took third in the 100 backstroke at 1:13.96, as did Kellen Knutson in the 100 butterfly with his 1:15.78.

The Lumberjacks return to the water to face Park Rapids again at a time to be determined on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Park Rapids.

020423.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Brayden Anderson.jpg
Bemidji's Brayden Anderson swims the 500-yard freestyle during a meet against Park Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the BHS pool.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSBOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
