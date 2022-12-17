BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Bemidji drops duals to Park Rapids, Fergus Falls

PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team dropped a pair of dual results on Friday, falling 111-69 to Park Rapids and 117-58 to Fergus Falls during a three-team meet in Park Rapids.

Walker Erickson and Moses Son both contributed to four top-three finishes for the Lumberjacks.

Erickson won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.77, while Son was first in the 100-yard butterfly at 59.12.

Erickson also took second in the 50 free with a 24.19 marker, while Son placed second in the 200 IM at 2:19.79.

Bemidji’s 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams made top-three times, as well.

The 200 free group of Erickson, Son, Brayden Anderson and Tanner Johnson were second with a time of 1:43.44. The 400 free team of Erickson, Son, Johnson and Adam Allery captured third in 3:52.13.

In all, BHS racked up 13 top-three finishes.

The Jacks will be back in the pool at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Detroit Lakes.