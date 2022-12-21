SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual

The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.

122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Bemidji seventh-grader Kellen Knutson swims the 100-yard backstroke in a dual meet against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Detroit Lakes.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks tallied seven event wins during a dual meet at Detroit Lakes, and seven different BHS swimmers were in on the first-place festivities as they topped the Lakers 94-63.

Moses Son won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.01, while Kellan Knutson claimed victory in the 200 IM with a time of 2:55.41.

In the 100 butterfly, Walker Erickson clocked a winning time of 1:00.16, while Tanner Johnson powered to a 6:39.38 finish to win the 500 free race. Hudson Hanschen rounded out Bemidji’s individual wins with a 1:25.01 finish in the 100 backstroke.

122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Hudson Hanschen.JPG
Bemidji sophomore Hudson Hanschen swims the 100-yard breaststroke in a dual meet against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Detroit Lakes.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

A pair of Lumberjack relays also took first.

The 200 medley relay unit of Erickson, Brayden Anderson, Knutson and Adam Allery won their event in 2:04.46, while the 400 free relay combination of Erickson, Allery, Johnson and Son were winners at 3:49.77.

BHS will return to the pool with a 10 a.m. invite on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Brainerd.

