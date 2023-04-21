BOYS HOCKEY: Wyatt Mattfield earns NIT bid, Noah Mannausau makes Final 54 Festival

BEMIDJI – Two Bemidji High School boys hockey players turned heads last weekend at CCM High Performance events.

Senior Wyatt Mattfield scored four goals and three assists at the Ted Brill Great 8 tournament. His seven-point weekend tied all skaters, earning him a spot on the Minnesota Seniors team at the 2023 Boys National Invitational Tournament.

Noah Mannausau also earned a bid in his age division. He earned one of the spots for the Final 54 Festival after his showing in the Spring Festival. Players try out to make a team that represents their high school hockey section. The top 54 players from the Spring Festival are vying to earn a spot on a Minnesota team that will compete in a national tournament.

Mattfield and Mannausau are in action this weekend. The Final 54 Festival begins on Saturday, April 22. The CCM NIT Tournament kicked off on Thursday, April 20.