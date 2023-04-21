99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS HOCKEY: Wyatt Mattfield earns NIT bid, Noah Mannausau makes Final 54 Festival

Bemidji High School boys hockey players advance in spring tournaments.

113022.S.BP.BHSBHKY Wyatt Mattfield.jpg
Bemidji senior Wyatt Mattfield (9) chases the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:45 AM

BEMIDJI – Two Bemidji High School boys hockey players turned heads last weekend at CCM High Performance events.

Senior Wyatt Mattfield scored four goals and three assists at the Ted Brill Great 8 tournament. His seven-point weekend tied all skaters, earning him a spot on the Minnesota Seniors team at the 2023 Boys National Invitational Tournament.

Noah Mannausau also earned a bid in his age division. He earned one of the spots for the Final 54 Festival after his showing in the Spring Festival. Players try out to make a team that represents their high school hockey section. The top 54 players from the Spring Festival are vying to earn a spot on a Minnesota team that will compete in a national tournament.

Mattfield and Mannausau are in action this weekend. The Final 54 Festival begins on Saturday, April 22. The CCM NIT Tournament kicked off on Thursday, April 20.

021622.S.BP.BHSBHKY Noah Mannausau.jpg
Bemidji freshman Noah Mannausau (20) controls the puck in the second period against St. Cloud on Feb. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
