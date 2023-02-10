99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS HOCKEY: Warroad’s top line dominates as Jacks drop 6th in a row

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team was shutout 8-0 by Warroad, Class A's top-ranked team.

021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Austin Coe.jpg
Bemidji junior Austin Coe (2) reaches for the puck during the second period against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 09, 2023 11:33 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team’s second meeting against Warroad didn’t go nearly as well as the first.

After pushing Let’s Play Hockey’s top-ranked Class A team in a 5-3 loss on Jan. 31 in Warroad, the Lumberjacks were shut out 8-0 by the Warriors on Thursday night at the Bemidji Community Arena. Warroad’s potent top line was Bemidji’s undoing.

Murray Marvin-Cordes reaped the rewards of playing in a trio with two of the state’s most lethal forwards. He broke open the scoring after Jayson Shaugabay fed him a pass from the corner to the slot at the 1:03 mark of the first period. Marvin-Cordes doubled Warroad’s lead just over 12 minutes later, burying a behind-the-back pass in front of the net from Carson Pilgrim.

Shaugabay made it 3-0 at the 3:14 mark of the second period. Marvin-Cordes completed the hat trick three minutes later, forcing BHS head coach Pete Stahnke to make a goaltending change. Tate Metcalf relieved Alex Schaefer.

021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Hunter Brodina.jpg
Bemidji senior Hunter Brodina (11) defends the puck during the second period against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I didn’t think we did anything well tonight,” Stahnke said. “I don’t think we played smart. You know when you play a team like this you’ve got to protect the puck, and I think we turned it over way too much. I think our goaltending was not good tonight. We were good in no aspects of the game.”

Later in the second, Ryan Lunde finally scored a goal for Warroad (24-0-0) that didn’t come from its top line. He beat Metcalf on a bad-angle shot below the faceoff circle with 12:40 left in the frame. The Warriors held a 5-0 advantage after two periods despite only outshooting the Jacks 18-14.

In the third period, Shaugabay sauced a between-the-legs pass to Pilgrim, who finished over the shoulder of Metcalf, putting the game into running time with six minutes left in regulation. Gaabi Boucha scored twice more for the Warriors in the final minutes.

“We didn’t do any of the things we talked about yesterday in practice,” Stahnke said. “We basically just didn’t do anything right. Credit to them. They played well. We played them tough up in their barn last time, basically a one-goal game with an open-netter at the end. I thought that tonight was our worst game all year. Nothing I can say we did well tonight.”

021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Briggs Knott.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Briggs Knott (4) chases the puck during the second period against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Warroad is one win away from finishing the regular season with an unblemished record. Its success is due in large part to Shaugabay (29 goals, 51 assists) and Pilgrim (42 goals, 34 assists), who both occupy spots on the state’s top-10 points leaderboard . Shaugabay is a Minnesota Duluth commit and recorded his state-leading 51st assist of the season in a five-point night at the BCA.

“They just play really well together and they’re very skilled. They’re D-I hockey players,” Stahnke said of Warroad’s top line. “Bottom line is they’re some of the best in the state. You saw that tonight.”

Bemidji (10-12-0) rides a six-game losing streak into the home stretch of the regular season. However, Stahnke is confident in the Lumberjacks’ ability to pull themselves out of this slump before the Section 8AA playoffs begin on Saturday, Feb. 18.

021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Dominic Arndt.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Dominic Arndt (12) moves the puck up the ice during the second period against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“One good thing about this team is if they have a bad night like tonight, they always forget about it and come out hard the next day,” Stahnke said. “They’ll work hard in practice (on Friday). I’m not worried about that. We just have to get back to the simple things. If we do that, we’re a pretty good hockey team. If we don’t, we get beat 8-0.”

Bemidji returns to the ice against Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the BCA.

Warroad 8, Bemidji 0

WAR 2 3 3 – 8

BHS 0 0 0 – 0

First period – 1, WAR GOAL, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay), 1:03; 2, WAR GOAL, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim, Shaugabay), 13:24.

Second period – 3, WAR GOAL, Shaugabay (Marvin-Cordes), 3:14; 4, WAR GOAL, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim, Shaugabay), 6:17; 5, WAR GOAL, Lund (unassisted), 12:40.

Third period – 6, WAR GOAL, Pilgrim (Shaugabay), 10:59, SH; 7, WAR GOAL, Boucha (James), 13:09; 8, WAR GOAL, Boucha (Comstock), 14:19.

Saves – Schaefer (BHS) 7; Metcalf (BHS) 13; Slukynsky (WAR) 21.

021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Cael Knutson.jpg
Bemidji senior Cael Knutson (22) moves the puck during the second period against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
021123.S.BP.BHSBHKY Lumberjacks.jpg
The Lumberjacks defend the puck during the second period against Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

