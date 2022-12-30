BOYS HOCKEY: Tate Metcalf shutout secures Bemidji’s 3-0 win over section-leading Elks

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team is ready to shake up Section 8AA.

“If we play like this every game, we’ll win,” sophomore goaltender Tate Metcalf said. “And hopefully we can go to state.”

The Lumberjacks complemented such a statement by topping Elk River/Zimmerman 3-0 on Friday afternoon at the Bemidji Community Arena, tying down the section’s highest-ranked team and posting their best victory of the season.

“If this doesn’t elevate you to the next level, nothing will,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “They’ve got to have energy after this one, and they’ve got to have belief in what we’re trying to do. This was huge. Huge.”

The Lumberjacks celebrate with goalie Tate Metcalf (30) after defeating Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Friday’s benchmark win stands as Bemidji’s first against a section opponent this season. After an 0-5 start in such games, the victory also proves that the Jacks are not only here to play but starting to find their stride.

“They’re buying in,” Stahnke said. “They always play hard, but… personnel and personalities, I think we’ve got it figured out. I think everybody’s accepting their role and playing hard.”

Speedy sophomore Dominic Arndt put BHS (6-6) in front just three minutes into the contest. He redirected a puck from Casey Rupp at the near post and lit the lamp with a big opening goal.

Bemidji sophomore Dominic Arndt (12) skates with the puck during the third period against Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

And then Metcalf took care of the rest.

The scoreboard was idle for the next 46:26 of clock time, but Metcalf assured the Jacks that their lead would hold firm to the final horn.

Metcalf denied each shot the Elks (4-4) threw at him and turned them away at every opportunity. Late in the first period, with Bemidji on the penalty kill, Metcalf stopped an initial shot and then lunged forward to freeze the rebound before any greedy sticks could reach it.

In the second period, Metcalf dismissed perhaps Elk River’s greatest scoring chance when Preston Holmes glided into the slot, controlled the puck and fired on target with a clean look at the net.

The dangers even persisted in the third period, like when a shot got deflected as it screamed through traffic, and only Metcalf’s late kick save prevented the puck from skipping into the goal.

All combined, Metcalf posted a 17-save shutout, the first of his career.

“One of many, hopefully,” Metcalf said. “I just think (everything is clicking) because we’re all starting to get along. It’s a big team effort out there, and it’s mostly in the locker room.”

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow (5) passes the puck during the third period against Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji sophomore Noah Mannausau (20) skates with the puck during the third period against Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With Metcalf standing tall, Elk River/Zimmerman pulled goalie Sam Stockman with 2:25 remaining. A minute later, Nick Yavarow flicked in an empty-net goal to all but seal the win. For good measure, Arndt scored another empty-netter with 11 seconds remaining -- his third point of the afternoon -- finalizing Bemidji’s second shutout in as many games and allowing the home fans to finally exhale.

“A two-goal lead with 1:30 (to go), there’s a lot of game left,” Stahnke said. “I think we all let out a sigh of relief with 11 seconds left when we got that third goal, to be honest with you.”

The Lumberjacks, who currently sit seventh in a crowded Section 8AA field, figure to rise up after a win like Friday’s. But no matter where they stand, Stahnke believes they stack up with everyone else at the top.

“I don’t see a clear favorite,” he said. “I think we’re just as good as anybody, and we can beat anybody if we play like we did today.”

Bemidji is back home at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to host Little Falls at the BCA.

Bemidji 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0

ERZ 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Arndt (Rupp), 3:02.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Yavarow (Rupp, Arndt), 15:28, EN; 3, BHS GOAL, Arndt (Mannausau), 16:49, EN.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 17; Stockman (ERZ) 35.