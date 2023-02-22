99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS HOCKEY: Roseau nets 6 in the 1st, eliminates Bemidji from 8AA playoffs

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team's season came to an end on Tuesday in Roseau.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 11:21 PM

ROSEAU – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team has seen enough of Roseau’s Noah Urness.

In Tuesday’s Section 8AA quarterfinal game at the Roseau Memorial Arena, Urness scored four times and added three assists in the Rams’ 9-3 win over the Lumberjacks. The junior forward tallied eight goals and eight assists in three games against BHS this season.

Roseau (16-9-1), the second seed in the 8AA field, scored six times in the first period. After Hunter Bordina and Max Fankhanel put the seventh-seeded Jacks (11-13-1) up 2-1, the Rams lit the lamp five more times before the first intermission.

Urness had a hat trick in the opening frame, while Tanner George scored two shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill. Urness and Jake Halvorson scored in the second period to put Roseau ahead 8-2.

Wyatt Mattfield added a goal for Bemidji in the third period. Austin Schaefer made 16 saves for the Lumberjacks, while Tate Metcalf made 10. Atreyu Jones stopped 19 shots for Roseau.

Roseau 9, Bemidji 3

BHS 2 0 1 – 3

ROS 6 2 1 – 9

First period – 1, ROS GOAL, Urness (Lundbohm), 4:08; 1, BHS GOAL, Brodina, (Knott), 7:06; 2, BHS GOAL, Fankhanel (Knutson), 9:40; 2, ROS GOAL, Urness (unassisted), 10:35; 3, ROS GOAL, Urness (Halvorson, Lundbohm), 12:03; 4, ROS GOAL, Johnson (Wensloff, Jensen), PP, 13:42; 5, ROS GOAL, George (Kvien), SH, 14:40; 6, ROS GOAL, George, (Kvien, Urness), SH, 15:48.

Second period – 7, ROS GOAL, Urness (Ballard, Halvorson), 9:00; 8, ROS GOAL, Halvorson (Kvien, Urness), 14:38.

Third period – 3, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Arndt), 10:01; 9, ROS GOAL, Hedlund (Halvorson, Urness), 11:34.

Saves – Metcalf (BHS) 14, Schaefer (BHS) 16; Jones (ROS) 19.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
