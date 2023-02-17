BOYS HOCKEY: O'Leary's late goal snaps Bemidji's winless streak

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team finished the regular season on a high note on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center against Thief River Falls.

Benjamin O'Leary scored with 4:12 left in regulation, lifting the Lumberjacks to a 3-2 win over the Prowlers.

BHS (11-12-2) never trailed. Noah Mannausau scored midway through the second period with assists from Cael Knutson and Boston Smith. Mannausau added a second goal at the 14:54 mark of the second frame with a helper from Casey Rupp.

Braydin Lund cut Bemidji's lead in half with four seconds left in the second period. Lund tied the game for the Prowlers (9-15-1) with 6:45 left in the third before O'Leary buried the game-winning goal.

Bemidji's victory snapped a seven-game winless streak. The Jacks hit the road for a Section 8AA quarterfinal battle at 7 p.m. against Roseau on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Roseau Memorial Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 3, Thief River Falls 2

BHS 0 2 1 – 3

TRF 0 1 1 – 2

First period – No scoring.

Second period – 1, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Knutson, Smith), 8:02; 2, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Rupp), PP, 14:54; 1, TRF GOAL, Lund (Arlt), 16:56.

Third period – 2, TRF GOAL, Lund (Arlt, Paschke), 10:15; 3, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Neaudeau, Niemi), 12:48.

Saves – Metcalf (BHS) 20, Roff (TRF) 28.