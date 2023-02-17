99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

BOYS HOCKEY: O'Leary's late goal snaps Bemidji's winless streak

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team ended the regular season with a 3-2 win over Thief River Falls, snapping a seven-game winless streak.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 16, 2023 10:28 PM

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team finished the regular season on a high note on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center against Thief River Falls.

Benjamin O'Leary scored with 4:12 left in regulation, lifting the Lumberjacks to a 3-2 win over the Prowlers.

BHS (11-12-2) never trailed. Noah Mannausau scored midway through the second period with assists from Cael Knutson and Boston Smith. Mannausau added a second goal at the 14:54 mark of the second frame with a helper from Casey Rupp.

Braydin Lund cut Bemidji's lead in half with four seconds left in the second period. Lund tied the game for the Prowlers (9-15-1) with 6:45 left in the third before O'Leary buried the game-winning goal.

Bemidji's victory snapped a seven-game winless streak. The Jacks hit the road for a Section 8AA quarterfinal battle at 7 p.m. against Roseau on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Roseau Memorial Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 3, Thief River Falls 2

BHS 0 2 1 – 3

TRF 0 1 1 – 2

First period – No scoring.

Second period – 1, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Knutson, Smith), 8:02; 2, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Rupp), PP, 14:54; 1, TRF GOAL, Lund (Arlt), 16:56.

Third period – 2, TRF GOAL, Lund (Arlt, Paschke), 10:15; 3, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Neaudeau, Niemi), 12:48.

Saves – Metcalf (BHS) 20, Roff (TRF) 28.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BemidjiNordic (1).jpg
Prep
NORDIC SKIING: Walters 'proud' of Bemidji's showing at state meet
February 16, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Tom Paquette.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji breezes by Sartell-St. Stephen to set up section semi bout
February 15, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Prep
NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji duo brings home runner-up finish in state relay
February 15, 2023 06:45 PM