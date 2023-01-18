BOYS HOCKEY: Mattfield’s hat trick, 2 players with 3 assists lift Bemidji over St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Wyatt Mattfield scored the first of his three goals 29 seconds after the opening puck drop Tuesday night, and his scoring surge led the Bemidji High School boys hockey team to a 5-2 victory over St. Cloud.

It was the seventh straight win for the Lumberjacks, who improved to 10-6 on the season. St. Cloud fell to 4-7-1.

Mattfield's second goal came 2:46 into the game to make it 2-0. St. Cloud cut the lead to one, but Bemidji's Noah Mannausau and Peyton Neadeau added goals before Mattfield completed his hat trick in the second period to finalize the Jacks’ scoring.

Sheldon Shyiak added a score for St. Cloud at 12:19 in the third to set the ultimate 5-2 margin.

Nick Yavarow and Dominic Arndt each had three assists for the winners.

Bemidji goalie Tate Metcalf stopped 13 of the Crush's 15 shots, while the Jacks fired 33 shots on the other end.

Bemidji will next host East Grand Forks at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud 2

BHS 3 2 0 -- 5

SC 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Yavarow, Arndt), 0:29; 2, BHS GOAL, Mattfield, 2:46;

3, SC GOAL, Cumming (Eiynck), 10:48: 4, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Yavarow, Rupp), 16:26.

Second period -- 5, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (O'Leary, Arndt), 5:06, PP; 6, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Yavarow, Arndt), 8:28.

Third period -- 6, SC GOAL, Shyiak (Eiynck), 12:19.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 13; Glaesman (SC) 28.