BOYS HOCKEY: Mattfield buries 2, but Roseau blows past Bemidji with 6 scores

Facing Roseau in a key Section 8AA matchup, the Lumberjacks fell behind almost immediately. That set the tone for a game of quick scores, which the Rams excelled at in a 6-2 victory.

020423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Wyatt Mattfield.jpg
Bemidji senior Wyatt Mattfield (9) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
February 02, 2023 09:56 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team had hopes of putting a stop to its three-game losing streak on Thursday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

But facing Roseau in a key Section 8AA matchup, the Lumberjacks fell behind almost immediately, going down 1-0 on Jake Halvorson’s goal just 1:25 into the contest. That set the tone for a game of quick scores, which the Rams excelled at in a 6-2 victory.

“At times, we played really well,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “But then there were times we made major mistakes that they capitalized on. Turning the pucks over was huge tonight. We didn't get the puck deep like we usually do. I don't have an answer for it. I know those guys are kind of frustrated why they didn't play the game the way they usually play. It wasn't our best, that's for sure.”

Roseau (12-7-1) appeared significantly more equipped to handle a style that featured quick changes of possession, and the Rams made it their hallmark on Thursday. After Wyatt Mattfield captured a turnover himself and skated coast-to-coast for a crafty backhand flick at 10:52 in the first period, Roseau’s Gavin Jensen put the Rams on top again less than three minutes later with a power-play goal.

020423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Lumberjacks.jpg
The Lumberjacks fight for the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Roseau added to its 2-1 lead early in the second period, as Preston Lundbohm scored soon after intermission at 2:54. Mattfield added a nifty toe-drag goal at 10:35 to keep the Lumberjacks within reach.

After that, though, the Rams really took off. Noah Urness scored at 12:24 for a 4-2 Roseau advantage, then – during an otherwise excellent BHS power play – Tanner George found a loose puck and scored shorthanded at 14:29.

“We just couldn't buy a goal,” Stahnke said. “We really had a lot of good opportunities. We outshot them (41-34). I thought we played most of the time in their end. But again, we gave up some really bad mistakes, and turnovers killed us tonight. Penalties at the wrong time were not good for us either.”

George concluded the scoring with another goal at 15:15 in the third period, which came three seconds after the completion of the Jacks’ fifth penalty of the game. But Bemidji wasn’t the only team that had trouble staying out of the box. Roseau recorded seven trips to the sin bin, including three in the third period, and the Lumberjacks were unable to capitalize on a single one.

020423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Peyton Neadeau.jpg
Bemidji junior Peyton Neadeau (16) chases the puck during the first period against Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We take this (game), I told them, ‘Just forget about it now. It's over with,’” Stahnke said. “‘We’ve got to learn from it.’ Some of our mistakes, taking care of the puck more – you've got to come in ready to play.

“… To be honest with you, we’ve got to find a way to win. We’ve got to play better, smarter. We play hard. I mean, I can't fault their effort tonight. It was all about making the wrong mistake at the wrong time. And again, Roseau is a good team. They're going to capitalize on that, which they did.”Tate Metcalf started in net for Bemidji and finished with 18 saves across the first two periods. Alex Schaefer relieved Metcalf for the third period and stopped 10 shots.

Rams goaltender Atreyu Jones recorded 39 saves to earn the win for the Rams.

Now 10-10 this season, BHS returns to the ice to face St. Michael-Albertville for senior night at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, back at the BCA.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 2

ROS 2 3 1 -- 6

BHS 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, ROS GOAL, Halvorson (Urness, Lundbohm), 1:25; 2, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (unassisted), 10:52; 3, ROS GOAL, Jensen (George), 13:49, PP.

Second period -- 4, ROS GOAL, Lundbohm (Ballard, Urness), 2:54; 5, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (unassisted), 10:35; 6, ROS GOAL, Urness (George), 12:24; 7, ROS GOAL, George (Jensen), 14:29, SH.

Third period -- 8, ROS GOAL, George (Lundbohm, Urness), 15:15.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 18; Schaefer (BHS) 10; Jones (ROS) 39.

020423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Austin Coe.jpg
Bemidji junior Austin Coe (2) moves the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Max Fankhanel.jpg
Bemidji senior Max Fankhanel (13) reaches for the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
