BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks suffer 2-0 loss to St. Cloud in season opener

113022.S.BP.BHSBHKY Gunnar Olson.jpg
Bemidji senior Gunnar Olson (15) chases the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 26, 2022 07:53 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team had a tough go of it in Saturday’s season opener, pelting the net with 25 shots but suffering a 2-0 shutout loss against St. Cloud at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Crush opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Andrew Cumming at the 13:31 mark of the first period. Henry Burkstrand buried a shorthanded, empty-net strike late in the third period to double the margin and ice the victory.

Alex Schaefer started in goal for the Lumberjacks (0-1) and made 15 saves on 16 shots faced. St. Cloud goaltender Ben Glaesman was a perfect 25-for-25, including 9-for-9 in the third period.

BHS will try again for its first win when it travels to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

St. Cloud 2, Bemidji 0

SC 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, SC GOAL, Cumming (Gronseth, Shylak), 13:31, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, SC GOAL, Burkstrand (unassisted), 16:47, SH, EN.

Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 15; Glaesman (SC) 25.

113022.S.BP.BHSBHKY Wyatt Mattfield.jpg
Bemidji senior Wyatt Mattfield (9) chases the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
113022.S.BP.BHSBHKY Cael Knutson.jpg
Bemidji senior Cael Knutson (22) shoots the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
113022.S.BP.BHSBHKY Austin Coe.jpg
Bemidji junior Austin Coe (2) controls the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
