BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks suffer 2-0 loss to St. Cloud in season opener

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team had a tough go of it in Saturday’s season opener, pelting the net with 25 shots but suffering a 2-0 shutout loss against St. Cloud at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Crush opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Andrew Cumming at the 13:31 mark of the first period. Henry Burkstrand buried a shorthanded, empty-net strike late in the third period to double the margin and ice the victory.

Alex Schaefer started in goal for the Lumberjacks (0-1) and made 15 saves on 16 shots faced. St. Cloud goaltender Ben Glaesman was a perfect 25-for-25, including 9-for-9 in the third period.

BHS will try again for its first win when it travels to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

St. Cloud 2, Bemidji 0

ADVERTISEMENT

SC 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, SC GOAL, Cumming (Gronseth, Shylak), 13:31, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, SC GOAL, Burkstrand (unassisted), 16:47, SH, EN.

Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 15; Glaesman (SC) 25.

Bemidji senior Wyatt Mattfield (9) chases the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Cael Knutson (22) shoots the puck during the first period against St. Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer