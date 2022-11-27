BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks suffer 2-0 loss to St. Cloud in season opener
BHS will try again for its first win when it travels to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team had a tough go of it in Saturday’s season opener, pelting the net with 25 shots but suffering a 2-0 shutout loss against St. Cloud at the Bemidji Community Arena.
The Crush opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Andrew Cumming at the 13:31 mark of the first period. Henry Burkstrand buried a shorthanded, empty-net strike late in the third period to double the margin and ice the victory.
Alex Schaefer started in goal for the Lumberjacks (0-1) and made 15 saves on 16 shots faced. St. Cloud goaltender Ben Glaesman was a perfect 25-for-25, including 9-for-9 in the third period.
St. Cloud 2, Bemidji 0
SC 1 0 1 -- 2
BHS 0 0 0 -- 0
First period -- 1, SC GOAL, Cumming (Gronseth, Shylak), 13:31, PP.
Second period -- No scoring.
Third period -- 2, SC GOAL, Burkstrand (unassisted), 16:47, SH, EN.
Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 15; Glaesman (SC) 25.