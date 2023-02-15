99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks earn No. 7 seed in Section 8AA postseason

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team will head to Roseau for its Section 8AA quarterfinal matchup next Tuesday.

Bemidji senior Max Fankhanel (13) reaches for the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 15, 2023 12:53 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team will hit the road for its Section 8AA quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Lumberjacks will make a trip to Roseau, who earned the No. 2 seed, for a 7 p.m. puck drop. Bemidji’s 10-12-2 record was good enough to lock up the No. 7 seed, avoiding the play-in round.

The Rams (14-9-1) beat the Jacks twice – 5-2 at Roseau Memorial Arena on Thursday, Dec. 22 , and 6-2 on Thursday, Feb. 2 , at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The winner of next Thursday’s quarterfinal game will play either third-seeded Buffalo or sixth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman. The highest seed in each game hosts the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Moorhead sits on top of the bracket as the No. 1 seed and will take on the winner of eighth-seeded St. Cloud and ninth-seeded Brainerd next Tuesday. Sartell earned a home playoff game as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville.

The higher seeds host all quarterfinal and semifinal games. The section championship on Wednesday, Mar. 1, is at a neutral site location.

View the complete bracket here.

Section 8AA Tournament pairings

No. 7 Bemidji vs. No. 2 Roseau

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 St. Cloud/No. 9 Brainerd

No. 3 Buffalo vs. No. 6 Elk River/Zimmerman

No. 4 Sartell vs. No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville

