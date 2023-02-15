BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks earn No. 7 seed in Section 8AA postseason

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team will hit the road for its Section 8AA quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Lumberjacks will make a trip to Roseau, who earned the No. 2 seed, for a 7 p.m. puck drop. Bemidji’s 10-12-2 record was good enough to lock up the No. 7 seed, avoiding the play-in round.

The Rams (14-9-1) beat the Jacks twice – 5-2 at Roseau Memorial Arena on Thursday, Dec. 22 , and 6-2 on Thursday, Feb. 2 , at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The winner of next Thursday’s quarterfinal game will play either third-seeded Buffalo or sixth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman. The highest seed in each game hosts the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Moorhead sits on top of the bracket as the No. 1 seed and will take on the winner of eighth-seeded St. Cloud and ninth-seeded Brainerd next Tuesday. Sartell earned a home playoff game as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville.

The higher seeds host all quarterfinal and semifinal games. The section championship on Wednesday, Mar. 1, is at a neutral site location.

View the complete bracket here.

Section 8AA Tournament pairings

No. 7 Bemidji vs. No. 2 Roseau

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 St. Cloud/No. 9 Brainerd

No. 3 Buffalo vs. No. 6 Elk River/Zimmerman

No. 4 Sartell vs. No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville

