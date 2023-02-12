BOYS HOCKEY: Late lead vanishes as Bemidji draws even with Brainerd

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team saw its third-period lead slip in a pivotal Section 8AA game against Brainerd on Saturday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Lumberjacks tied the Warriors 4-4 despite their 56-32 shots on goal advantage. The Warriors scored twice in the final 2:34 to send the game to overtime.

Trailing 4-2, Brainerd’s (9-11-3) Ryan Kennedy cut the deficit in half on the power play with under three minutes left. Kade Stengrim delivered the game-tying goal with 1:03 remaining in regulation. Neither team broke through in overtime.

Bemidji sophomore Benjamin O’Leary controls the puck during the first period against Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji (10-12-1) scored twice in the second and third periods. Wyatt Mattfield and Hunter Brodina gave the Jacks a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission. After Stengrim’s first goal of the game tied the contest 2-2 early in the third, Noah Mannausau and Max Fankhanel buried power-play goals to give BHS its largest lead.

Alex Schaefer stopped 28 shots in net for Bemidji. Ryan Gerlish made 52 saves for Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks’ final regular season home game is at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 14, at the BCA against Fergus Falls.

From left, Bemidji sophomore Briggs Knott, junior Austin Coe and senior Hunter Brodina line up for a faceoff during the first period against Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 4, Brainerd 4 (OT)

BRD 0 1 3 0 – 4

BHS 0 2 2 0 – 4

First period – No scoring.

Second period – 1, BRD GOAL, Wikoff (Johnson), 8:34; 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Neadeau, Johnson), 10:21; 2, BHS GOAL, Brodina (Knott, Mannausau), 12:03.

Third period – 2, BRD GOAL, Stengrim (Johnson), PP, 3:00; 3, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (O’Leary, Mattfield), PP, 6:04; 4, BHS GOAL, Fankhanel (Neadeau), PP, 11:14; 3, BRD GOAL, Kennedy (unassisted), PP, 14:26; 4, BRD GOAL, Stengrim (Kennedy), 15:57.

Overtime – No scoring.

Saves – Schaefer (BHS) 28; Gerlich (BRD) 52.