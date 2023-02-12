99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS HOCKEY: Late lead vanishes as Bemidji draws even with Brainerd

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team tied Brainerd 4-4 at the Bemidji Community Arena on Saturday.

021523.S.BP.BHSBHKY Noah Mannausau.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Noah Mannausau controls the puck during the first period against Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 12, 2023 12:05 AM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team saw its third-period lead slip in a pivotal Section 8AA game against Brainerd on Saturday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Lumberjacks tied the Warriors 4-4 despite their 56-32 shots on goal advantage. The Warriors scored twice in the final 2:34 to send the game to overtime.

Trailing 4-2, Brainerd’s (9-11-3) Ryan Kennedy cut the deficit in half on the power play with under three minutes left. Kade Stengrim delivered the game-tying goal with 1:03 remaining in regulation. Neither team broke through in overtime.

021523.S.BP.BHSBHKY Benjamin O’Leary.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Benjamin O’Leary controls the puck during the first period against Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji (10-12-1) scored twice in the second and third periods. Wyatt Mattfield and Hunter Brodina gave the Jacks a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission. After Stengrim’s first goal of the game tied the contest 2-2 early in the third, Noah Mannausau and Max Fankhanel buried power-play goals to give BHS its largest lead.

Alex Schaefer stopped 28 shots in net for Bemidji. Ryan Gerlish made 52 saves for Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks’ final regular season home game is at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 14, at the BCA against Fergus Falls.

021523.S.BP.BHSBHKY Briggs Knott Austin Coe Hunter Brodina.jpg
From left, Bemidji sophomore Briggs Knott, junior Austin Coe and senior Hunter Brodina line up for a faceoff during the first period against Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 4, Brainerd 4 (OT)

BRD 0 1 3 0 – 4

BHS 0 2 2 0 – 4

First period – No scoring.

Second period – 1, BRD GOAL, Wikoff (Johnson), 8:34; 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Neadeau, Johnson), 10:21; 2, BHS GOAL, Brodina (Knott, Mannausau), 12:03.

Third period – 2, BRD GOAL, Stengrim (Johnson), PP, 3:00; 3, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (O’Leary, Mattfield), PP, 6:04; 4, BHS GOAL, Fankhanel (Neadeau), PP, 11:14; 3, BRD GOAL, Kennedy (unassisted), PP, 14:26; 4, BRD GOAL, Stengrim (Kennedy), 15:57.

Overtime – No scoring.

Saves – Schaefer (BHS) 28; Gerlich (BRD) 52.

021523.S.BP.BHSBHKY Peyton Neadeau.jpg
Bemidji junior Peyton Neadeau controls the puck during the first period against Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSBOYS HOCKEY
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
