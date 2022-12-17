BOYS HOCKEY: Late empty-netter proves costly as Bemidji falls 2-1

BUFFALO -- A late empty-net goal -- seemingly just icing on the cake at the time -- proved to be mighty decisive on Friday night.

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team scored with three seconds left in regulation during its road matchup at Buffalo, but the Bison had bagged an empty-netter one minute prior to go up 2-0 and hold on for a 2-1 win.

Buffalo (4-2) drew first blood a minute into the second period when Eli Tiernan scored on the power play. That forced the Lumberjacks (1-5) to pull goalie Tate Metcalf late in the third period because Bemidji hadn’t found the back of the net.

With Metcalf pulled, Griffin Valli doubled the Bison lead to 2-0 at the 15:37 mark of the third. Only then did Benjamin O’Leary strike for the Jacks, but there wasn’t enough time remaining to produce another one in the ultimate one-goal defeat.

Metcalf finished with 22 saves on 23 attempts, while Buffalo goalie Max Varner was 31-for-32.

Bemidji returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mounds View.

Buffalo 2, Bemidji 1

BEM 0 0 1 -- 1

BUF 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BUF GOAL, Tiernan (Winter), 1:00, PP.

Third period -- 2, BUF GOAL, Valli (unassisted), 15:37, EN; 3, BEM GOAL, O’Leary (unassisted), 16:57.

Saves -- Metcalf (BEM) 22; Varner (BUF) 32.